Four deaths from COVID, dozens of new cases | News, Sports, Work

The Essex County Health Department reported two new coronavirus-related deaths this week, as did the Saint Regis Mohawk tribe, bringing the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Essex and Franklin counties to 63.

Both Franklin and Essex counties are reporting dozens of new cases of the virus, continuing a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases here in recent months.

The second case jump in Essex County

The Essex County Health Department reported a death Tuesday. The department said they were an active member of the community but declined to share more details about the person. Jessica Darney Buehler, director of the health planning and promotion department said the person was not vaccinated and was hospitalized with COVID-19 before their deaths.

The department reported a second death Thursday, someone they said was fully vaccinated, had pre-existing conditions and was hospitalized before their deaths.

The county reported Thursday that 107 new cases of COVID-19 have been found since Monday, bringing the total number of active cases to 193.

There were 16 new cases reported in North Elba on Thursday, six in St. Louis. Armand and five in Jay.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons has reported that four staff members at the Federal Correctional Institution in Ray Brook have recently tested positive for the virus.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Essex County tripled over the past weekend, rising from 83 to 124 between Thursday and Monday.

Last month, the total number of current cases never rose above 127. In September, the highest number of current cases was 109, after a month of steadily increasing number of active cases, which doubled in four weeks. .

Throughout October the county reported a total of 381 new cases, 22% more than in September, when the county reported a total of 313 new cases. The county reported 190 new cases in the first four days of November.

Lake Tupper has the majority in Franklin County

Franklin County Public Health reported 22 new cases Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases to 112.

Adirondack Health spokesman Matt Scollin said Thursday that three people were hospitalized with COVID-19 at Adirondack Medical Center on Lake Saranac. One was in a fan. He said the hospital has seen three deaths from COVID-19 during the course of the pandemic, but none recently.

Tupper Lake currently has the highest number of cases from any city in the county. A map provided by Franklin County Public Health, based on Wednesday data, shows 35 confirmed cases in Tupper Lake, 22 in Malone and 16 in Harrietstown. There were 37 people in pre-quarantine in Tupper Lake, 33 in Malone and 20 in Harrietstown.

Two active cases are incarcerated at Bare Hill Correctional, a state prison in Malone.

Tribes require vaccination

The Saint Regis Mohawk tribe reported Thursday that two members of its community have died from COVID-19, marking the fourth and fifth deaths of the coronavirus in the tribe. The Mohawk Council of Akwesasne has reported nine deaths from the coronavirus.

“We offer our most sincere condolences and prayers to family, friends and others who have lost a loved one.” tribal councils wrote in a joint press release. “There are no words we can give to remove the immense grief you are feeling at this time.

“The 14 combined deaths are a painful reminder that COVID-19 continues to be a serious and dangerous threat to the overall health and safety of our community.” wrote the councils.

They all asked to be vaccinated.

“We call on individuals who have chosen to remain unvaccinated to weigh the scientific facts with fear. “We understand your reluctance, but the benefits of vaccination far outweigh the risks.” wrote the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne. “We do not want to lose anyone else and continue to advise all qualified individuals to use the best protection that exists against this virus – vaccination.”

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Health Services Department is holding a weekly vaccine clinic every Wednesday from noon to 4 pm in the former IGA building. Appointments can be scheduled for MCA Community Health Program Vaccine Clinics on November 10 and 24 by calling 613-575-2341 ext. 3220.

Center of Essex

There were no new cases related to the Essex Center nursing home in Elizabethtown reported by Essex County in the last three days. Seventeen residents and three employees reported positive before the weekend. Last year, during an explosion at the Essex Center – the deadliest blast to date in Essex County – 16 residents or patients died from COVID-19.

North country

The North Country region had the third highest rate of positivity out of 10 regions in the state with 5.36% of COVID-19 tests in the region returning positive last week, according to the state Department of Health.

While nationally the number of new cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations is falling ahead of the holidays, the North Country is still seeing high community outreach and an increase in the number of positives and hospitalizations due to the virus.