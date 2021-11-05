Here’s what you need to know on November 5, 2021

DETROIT Michigan announced 9764 new cases of COVID-19 and 137 virus-related deaths Wednesday– an average of 4,882 cases over a two-day period, highest daily total since April.

Of the 137 deaths reported Wednesday, 75 were identified during a data review.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,147,512, including 22,384 deaths. These figures have risen from 1,137,748 cases and 22,247 deaths, as of Monday.

Testing has grown to about 40,000 diagnostic tests reported on average per day, with 7-day positive rate at 12.37% as of Wednesday, a slight increase from last week. For several weeks, hospitalizations have been steadily increasing.

The 7-day moving average of states for daily cases was 3879 Wednesday. The average 7-day death was 49 Wednesday. The state mortality rate is 2.0%. The state also reports active cases, which totaled 122,400 on Wednesday.

Michigan has reported more than 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Tuesday, with 69.5% of residents over 16 years old after you have taken at least one dose while 60.7% of 16+ inhabitants considered fully vaccinated.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 46 million cases have been reported in the US, with more than 750,000 deaths reported by the virus. Globally, more than 7.1 billion doses of vaccine are administered, including more than 423 million doses only in the US.

Worldwide, more than 248 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 5 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. True figures are certainly much higher, due to limited testing, different ways nations count the dead, and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

Where to find vaccines for children against COVID-19

Parents are looking for where to get their youngest children from the COVID-19 vaccine after the CDC gave the last green light to adolescent Pfizer doses in children ages 5-11.

Doses should be available at your local pharmacies, doctors’ offices, hospitals and clinics in the next week or two. Like COVID-19 vaccines for adults, they are free.

Data show that Michigan schools without masked mandates saw 62% more coronavirus outbreaks

As the number of COVID cases continues to rise in Michigan, new data reveals that masked school mandates appear to be working to slow the spread of the virus.

It is one of the most divisive issues within the pandemic, if not the most, of the mandates of masks, especially in schools. Anger and frustration have boiled inside, outside and in board meetings. But new data is supporting the use of masks in schools.

Michigan adopts new definition of COVID outbreak in school, raising threshold

Michigan health officials are adopting a new definition of COVID-19 school outbreaks that raises the threshold from two to three school-related cases.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) receives one definitions by the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists – check it out here. The new definition changes the threshold in at least three cases within a group, by two.

The flu is expected to circulate more this year due to fewer precautions for COVID

until coronavirus pandemic Precautions helped keep the flu away last year, experts are worried we will not be so lucky this year.

Precautions and restrictions created to prevent the spread of COVID-19 actually also helped prevent the spread of influenza, a respiratory disease caused by influenza viruses, during the 2020 flu season. This time last year, experts health were concerned that the US would experience a dilemma with COVID and the flu, but this did not happen, presumably due to a combination of wearing masks, social distancing, closing most schools and overall travel cuts.

But this year, many of these precautions and restrictions are no longer in effect and the flu is expected to circulate more widely.

Detroit opens planning for third dose of COVID vaccinations

Detroit has opened plans for residents with compromised immune systems to receive a third dose of COVID-19 vaccination.

Residents must have been fully vaccinated for at least six months and have compromised the immune system to schedule an appointment for a third dose.

Third doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations, which were approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will be offered at the TCF Center by car for those who have an appointment.

The CDC recommends that vaccinated persons wear masks in schools, in some indoor settings

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now recommending that even vaccinated people wear masks inside parts of the United States where the coronavirus is on the rise.

The CDC on Tuesday, July 27th cited new information about the delta variant ability to spread among vaccinated people. The CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and school visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

The CDC said that in the United States most of the new infections are in unvaccinated people. But new infections, which generally cause milder illnesses, can occur in vaccinated people.

Cases reported daily of Michigan COVID-19 since October 1:

October 1 – 4029 new cases

October 2 – 2901 new cases

October 3 – 2901 new cases

October 4 – 2902 new cases

October 5 – 3,837 new cases

October 6 – 3,837 new cases

October 7 – 4204 new cases

October 8 – 4205 new cases

October 9 – 3045 new cases

October 10 – 3046 new cases

October 11 – 3046 new cases

October 12 – 4335 new cases

October 13 – 4336 new cases

October 14 – 4148 new cases

October 15 – 4149 new cases

October 16 – 2832 new cases

October 17 – 2,832 new cases

October 18 – 2832 new cases

October 19 – 3554 new cases

October 20 – 3554 new cases

October 21 – 3752 new cases

October 22 – 3753 new cases

October 23 – 2618 new cases

October 24 – 2619 new cases

October 25 – 2619 new cases

October 26 – 3933 new cases

October 27 – 3934 new cases

October 28 – 4039 new cases

October 29 – 4039 new cases

October 30 – 3104 new cases

October 31 – 3104 new cases

November 1 – 3105 new cases

November 2 – 4,882 new cases

November 3 – 4,882 new cases

Michigan COVID-19 reported deaths daily since October 1:

October 1 – 40 new deaths (42 from the last two days from vital records)

October 2 – 20 new deaths

October 3 – 21 new deaths

October 4 – 21 new deaths (19 of the last three days from vital records)

October 5 – 46 new deaths

October 6 – 46 new deaths (47 from the last two days from vital records)

October 7 – 41 new deaths

October 8 – 41 new deaths (40 from the last two days from vital records)

October 9 – 12 new deaths

October 10 – 12 new deaths

October 11 – 12 new deaths (18 of the last three days from vital records)

October 12 – 60 new deaths

October 13 – 50 new deaths (58 from the last two days from vital records)

October 14 – 52 new deaths

October 15 – 52 new deaths (58 from the last two days from vital records)

October 16 – 15 new deaths

October 17 – 15 new deaths

October 18 – 16 new deaths (15 of the last three days from vital records)

October 19 – 67 new deaths

October 20 – 68 new deaths (78 from the last two days from vital records)

October 21 – 59 new deaths

October 22 – 59 new deaths (69 from the last two days from vital records)

October 23 – 18 new deaths

October 24 – 19 new deaths

October 25 – 19 new deaths (29 of the last two days from vital records)

October 26 – 71 new deaths

October 27 – 71 new deaths (66 from the last two days from vital records)

October 29 – 122 new deaths (64 from the last two days from vital records)

October 30 – 21 new deaths

October 31 – 22 new deaths

November 1 – 22 new deaths (29 of the last two days from vital records)

November 2 – 68 new deaths

November 3 – 69 new deaths (75 from the last two days from vital records)

