COVID-19 cases will put further strain on hospitals, warns AMA as SA boosts vaccine program

The Australian Medical Association (AMA) has expressed serious doubts about the capacity of South Australia’s healthcare system to cope with the projected influx of COVID-19 cases once the border restrictions are lifted later this month.

South Australia is currently COVID-free, but is preparing for an increase in cases in the weeks following November 23, when the COVID-Ready plan goes into effect.

The Australian Medical Association Public Hospital Report Card 2021 issued today provided an overview of the state of the system.

He found that patients at SA currently have a “one in two chance” of being seen within half an hour of appearing in the public hospital emergency departments, with the number of presentations considered “urgent” also increasing by 5 per cent.

South Australian hospitals have been repeatedly surrounded this year by cases of overcrowding and overcrowding.

Nearly 400 South Australian health workers have been forced to take leave after refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but Health Minister Stephen Wade has insisted this will have no impact on clinical services.

AMA SA vice president John Williams said the hospitals were already operating at “growth capacity most of the time”.

“We know the system is struggling right now and COVID is not with us yet. So this is a big concern,” Dr Williams said.

“We know that we are struggling especially in the areas of mental health and, again, the report showed that in the care of the elderly the number of beds was also deficient.

“We are concerned about the vulnerable parts of our community.”

Dr Williams said one way to ease the pressure on the system was by making sure the vaccination rate was as high as possible.

“There are a lot of people who would probably like to be vaccinated, but maybe they just can’t get out of their house or just don’t have the resources to go to a vaccination center,” he said.

“We would really like those vulnerable groups to really rely on getting the vaccine.”

The booster vaccine program was launched

South Australians who received their second COVID-19 vaccine more than six months ago can get a booster vaccine from today.

First-line health care workers, hotel and quarantine staff, elderly and disabled care staff and residents, who were among the first target groups for vaccinations, are expected to start receiving the vaccines.

Vaccinations will be administered at state government mass vaccination clinics.

Prime Minister Steven Marshall said that from 1 December, booster vaccines will be open to all South Australians aged 18 and over to be administered at least six months after the second dose.

Those looking for boosters will get Pfizer, regardless of which vaccine they have previously received.

“There have been a lot of questions, queries and concerns about a booster vaccine and what we are announcing is that as of today those people who got the second vaccine six months ago can come to Wayville, they can come to one of our mass vaccination clinics and you have that booster, “said Mr. Marshall.

“We expect that the group that will come here in the first place will be those people who are front-line workers because they were the ones who got their original vaccination about six months ago.”

Deputy Chief of Public Health Emily Kirkpatrick said the boost program was “about” boosting immunity.

Deputy Chief of Public Health Emily Kirkpatrick says all boosters will be Pfizer injections. ( ABC News: Haidarr Jones )

“If you made the AstraZeneca vaccine for your first two doses, you can take the Pfizer dose as your third booster dose,” said Dr Kirkpatrick.

“Six months have passed since that second dose to have that booster vaccine, we are following that health advice.

“It still gives you very good coverage, so it is not mandatory to take the third dose.”

Mr Marshall dismissed suggestions that the system was unprepared for the November 23 deadline, saying there had been a “massive increase in resources in terms of staff” and that the capacity of the beds had been strengthened by “approximately 400”.

The Prime Minister said that information was being sought regarding the first case ever in the Northern Territory of the COVID-19 community broadcast, which has caused a three-day blockade of the Katherine region.

“At this stage we are still trying to gather health information in the Northern Territory. I’m not sure they understand the origins of this case,” he said.

“We will look at it very, very carefully and also consider whether or not we should impose any precaution here in South Australia perhaps about testing at this stage until we get further information.”

