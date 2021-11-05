The situation in Germany with Covid ‘very worrying’ as the number of cases increases by the unvaccinated





More than 37,000 new infections were reported on Friday, 3,000 more than Thursday’s level, which had been, for 24 hours, the worst rate recorded since the pandemic began.

Sharp growth trends come in the midst of a vaccine spread that is slower than many other major European countries.

Late Thursday the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the German center for disease and control, described current developments as “very worrying” and raised the risk rating for unvaccinated people from “high” to “very high”.

The situation has also changed for vaccinated people, the report says. “For those who are fully vaccinated, the risk is assessed as moderate but increasing due to the increased rate of infection.”

About 67% of Germans are fully vaccinated against the virus, while a third are either unvaccinated or have received only one dose. Cases reported daily with Covid-19 Germany’s new wave reflects an increase in cases of the Delta variant across Europe, with the situation particularly worrying towards the east of the continent, where vaccination coverage is generally lower. Vienna, the capital of neighboring Austria, announced on Friday that it would ban people who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 from cafes, restaurants, hairdressers and any event with more than 25 people starting by the end of next week after infections grow nationally to their highest level in 2021. “For me it is important to make decisions before the intensive care units are in capacity,” Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig, a Social Democrat, told reporters at a news conference on Thursday, announcing the new restrictions. A World Health Organization (WHO) executive said Thursday that Europe’s battle against the virus is a “warning blow” to the rest of the world. “It’s very important to reflect that Europe represents over half of the global cases in the last week, but that trend could be reversed,” said Mike Ryan, executive director of the agency’s health emergency program, in Geneva. “We just have to look at the epidemiological curve of the rule sled to know that when you come down from the mountain, you will usually go back to another.” “I think it is a warning to the world to see what is happening in Europe, despite the availability of vaccination,” he said. “And I think we all need to double down and commit to doing everything we can to be the last person on the broadcast chain.” The regional director of the agency for Europe had described earlier on Thursday a potentially severe winter for the continent. Hans Kluge warned that Europe is “once again the epicenter” of the virus and said that, according to one forecast, the region could see another 500,000 deaths by February. “We are at another critical point of the pandemic revival,” Kluge said. He blamed two factors for the new wave: easing measures for Covid-19 and a lack of vaccination coverage in the Balkans and the east of the continent. German Health Minister Jens Spahn warned on Wednesday that stricter measures are needed for those who refuse to be vaccinated. Spahn also told reporters at a news conference Thursday that he was asked for his vaccination certificate in Rome during the G20 more often within a day than in Germany in four weeks. Spahn added that Germany is facing a “massive” pandemic among unvaccinated people.

Naomi Thomas contributed to this report.

