Nadhim Zahawi admits mistakes made in connection with the Owen Paterson case | Nadhim Zahawi

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has acknowledged that the government made mistakes in its attempt to save former Secretary Owen Paterson from suspension, but denied that the debacle questioned the prime ministers’ trial.

In a broadcast round, Zahawi admitted it was a mistake to try to link the review of the standards system that had found Paterson guilty of paid advocacy with a parliamentary effort to prevent him from facing a suspended sentence.

He admitted that he had not read the report of the standards committees on the Patersons conduct before voting in favor of the system review.

Speaking to Sky News, he said: The Prime Minister has always been very clear that paid lobbying is not allowed. The mistake is to confuse the creation of a fairer system with the right of appeal for parliamentarians to be able to file a grievance process.

Confusing this with Owen Paterson’s special occasion was a mistake and I think the house leader, Jacob Rees-Mogg, came home yesterday after reflection, yes it was a mistake, and I think it was right to come back too. hurry home and say we need to share these things.

Paterson resigned as MP for North Shropshire after the government abandoned its plan to set up a new standards panel.

On BBC Radio 4s Today on Friday, Zahawi denied that Johnson was trying to thwart a possible investigation by Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone into funding the decoration of his Downing Street apartment. Zahawi said it was not absolutely true that the new system the government was forced to remove was a preemptive strike against Stone.

He said: This is not absolutely true, and Kathryn Stone and her duties are the responsibility of the House of Commons and the Speaker of the House.

Zahawi also defended his cabinet colleague Kwasi Kwarteng over his suggestion Thursday that Stone should consider her position. Ahead of the return of the new committee to look into the Patersons case, Kwarteng said Stone should decide [on] its position.

Zahawi told Sky: I do not think Kwasi was saying anything different that Kathryn Stone has a responsibility to the legislature.

He added: “I think it is important to remind all parliamentarians and the country as a whole that Kathryn Stone works for the house, for the legislature, and I think it is the only right to echo the words of the Speaker saying that meets the house as the commissioner and procedures are submitted.

He admitted to the BBC this morning that he had not read the Stones Paterson report and appeared to have entrusted his colleagues with allegations of innocence. Owen says most is contested, right? he said. Referring to the supporting statements of witnesses published in the report, Zahawi added: I think about 14 people have sent statements [saying] that is disputed.

Zahawi reiterated the determination of governments to change the system, but with cross-party support. He said: “It is important to remember that the parliament as the legislative chamber of our country has the absolute right to look at and improve the system.”

Zahawi said the Downing Street housing issue had been reviewed by Johnsons’s own ministerial standards adviser, Lord Geidt, and it was revealed that the prime minister had not broken any ministerial codes.

He added: I think it has been seen by Lord Geidt, it is a ministerial statement and I think that is the right way to do that. We have very good powerful processes. We always want to improve them, but I think that’s the right way to do it.

He also denied that the government that handled the Patersons case questioned Johnsons’ judgment. I think he actually says that the prime minister, when he wanted to follow a process that makes the system fairer, he wanted to do that.

And very soon realizing that this is something we should pursue on an inter-party basis and do well with proposals, and I hope we can set aside our policy and create a fairer system, because the right of appeal, I think , is important and your listeners will see this as important.

Zahawi avoided questions as to whether Paterson had violated the parliamentary code. Asked on Sky News if he believed his colleague had done something wrong, Zahawi said the commissioner had investigated and returned to the investigation about what Owen Paterson was doing in connection with his work for the two companies.

On the turn of the government, he said: We must take collective responsibility as parliamentarians. It is a process that parliamentarians voted for.