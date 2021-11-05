Biden proposals to combat emergencies and climate change

On 1 November 2021, at the start of the 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, The White House unveiled two strategies to address climate change, one at home and one abroad.

The first, entitled “United States Long-Term Strategy: Roads to Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050,” has its purpose embedded in the long title of the document. Second, the Presidents’ Emergency Adaptation and Resistance Plan (PREPARE) is designed to support developing vulnerable countries and communities around the world as they strive to manage the impacts of climate change. Here are the two strategies announced in detail.

Strategies are not legislation, but a framework by which the White House, Congress, and other entities can focus on achieving specific goals.

Zero net emissions is a state in which there is an equilibrium between the greenhouse gases released and those released from the atmosphere.

The Long-Term Strategy requires Designated National Contributions (NDCs) or specified targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

PREPARE, through USAID, sets out a 9-step plan to achieve its goals.

United States Long-Term Strategy: Roads to Net Zero Emissions by 2050

Achieving net greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in less than three decades is a lofty goal for any nation. Given the state of our atmosphere, let alone the political climate in the US, many would say that net zero is an unattainable target. Others say that having the right plan and commitment can be done.

Understanding net-zero emissions

“Net-zero” emissions refer to an equilibrium between GHGs produced and those emitted from the atmosphere. This is not the same as “zero emissions”, a condition in which no greenhouse gases would be released at all. Zero emissions would be too expensive or devastating for life on Earth to achieve in any practical sense.

With zero net emissions, some greenhouse gases are released, but they are offset by removing an equal amount of GS from the atmosphere and storing them in soil, plants or other materials. According to experts, even zero net emissions will not be enough. Eventually, governments will have to go beyond net zero to repair past damage.

A target timeline for Net-Zero 2050

Reaching net zero by 2050 will require a carefully orchestrated step-by-step plan with achievable goals along the way. Cynthia Elliott, of the Global Climate Program at the World Resources Institute, says: “Broadly speaking, [net-zero] “The strategy sets the right expectation to cover all sectors and all GHGs, a clear objective year and concrete temporary moments, but there is still much to see.”

Below are the highlights that the Net-Zero 2050 strategy hopes to achieve. The timeline and milestones are based on National Defined Contributions (NDCs) or targeted GHG reductions from the United States over the next three decades. NDCs reflect the target percentage of GS emissions below the peak year for GS emissions, 2005.

NDC 2025: 26-28% below 2005 GHG

The 2025 target for 26-28% fewer emissions than in 2005 was set by the Obama administration in 2015. At the time, then-President Obama and Chinese President Xi, leaders of the two economies and the biggest polluters on the planet, announced an agreement to curb or slow emissions. China’s much less ambitious commitment was to maximize emissions around 2030 and start using up to 20% of non-fossil energy by 2030.

2030 NDC: 50-52% below 2005 GHG

The NDC target for 2030 is set at 50% to 52% below 2005 levels. The 2020 to 2030 decade is considered crucial and requires the US to implement new policies including:

Accelerate existing emission reduction trends;

Rapid expansion of the deployment of new technologies such as electric vehicles and heat pumps; AND

Building infrastructure for key systems such as our national power grid.

100% Clean Electricity by 2035 Although not an NDC target, this target will be critical to supporting decarbonisation in the electricity sector and helping the US achieve its NDC 2030 and 2050 targets.

NDC 2050: 100% below 2005 GHG (Net Zero)

The NDC’s ultimate goal of emissions 100% lower than 2005, effectively zero emissions, will be achieved, says the Biden administration, by:

Decarbonization of electricity (until 2035)

End-use electrification and switching to other clean fuels

Cutting energy waste

Reduction of methane and other non-CO 2 emissions

emissions Scaling of CO 2 STRIKE

Presidential Adaptation and Resistance Plan (PREPARED)

At the same time, “Roads to Net Zero Emissions by 2050” was published, and an accompanying strategy called “The President’s Adaptation and Resistance Plan (PREPARED)” was also announced. The purpose of this plan is to support developing countries and communities in vulnerable situations around the world in their efforts to adapt and manage the impacts of climate change.

In announcing the framework, the White House said: “The president will work with Congress to secure $ 3 billion in adjustment funding each year for PREPARE up to FY2024. It is the largest U.S. commitment ever made to reduce impacts. climate change on those who are most vulnerable to climate change worldwide. ”

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will assist PREPARATION to achieve its goals by 2030 by:

Mobilize $ 1 billion in public and private finance for water and sanitation services by 2030

Launch of the Green Recovery Investment Platform to encourage climate investment

$ 100 million investment over five years for sustainable forest conservation

Contribution of $ 21.8 million to disaster risk financing in Africa

Support vulnerable countries around the world with their adaptation priorities

Supporting climate adaptation and resilience in Central America

Training of local climate forecasters and managers to anticipate climate risks

Support partner countries in achieving their commitments to climate resilience

Work with partner countries to adapt programs to respond to rainfall change patterns

Experts evaluate strategies

While largely applauding the goals outlined in the new White House strategy, climate experts warn that there are challenges to be met.

The new long-term strategy shows that net zero is achievable in the US, but will require bold and immediate action, “says Elliott.” A positive first step would be for Congress to pass ambitious legislation to reduce gas emissions. greenhouse and meet our needs. pledge to halve emissions by 2030 and increase research and development funding in all sectors of energy, transport, buildings, industry and land, as well as technology-based carbon removal.

Regarding the net-zero decarbonisation targets of US services 2035, Julia Giguere-Morello, Executive Director and CEO of America Core ESG and Climate Research at MSCI says, “After an MSCI analysis of public decarbonisation targets, we estimated that only five U.S. utility companies (12% of power generators) plan to reach near-zero carbon intensity for their electricity generation by 2035. ”

For the actions that the oil and gas industry needs to take to reduce methane emissions, says Giguere-Morello, methane is a problem for the entire oil and gas industry and is completely solvable. The necessary equipment and technology already exist to eliminate most of the problems of the methane and ignition industry, and the necessary actions are low cost in most cases, but companies have so far decided to invest elsewhere. Overall, voluntary action has done little to stop the problem.

Net Zero Achievement by 2050

The publication of the strategies on November 1 is only the first step. The road to funding and implementation lies largely through Congress. With the passage of federal climate-related legislation still in the air, strategies are largely guidelines.

While the strategies make it clear that the road ahead will be difficult and will require an almost unprecedented international cooperation, the details contained in the plans show that the goals are not only achievable but also desirable.

As the “Roads to Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050” notes, achieving net zero avoids 85,000 to 300,000 premature deaths; $ 1 trillion to $ 3 trillion in damages by 2050 in the United States alone; promotes “sustainable growth and US leadership in battery, electric vehicle and heat pump technologies; and even offers national security benefits by reducing the costs of carbon-free technologies and helping to reduce geopolitical tensions.”

