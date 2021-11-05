International
The Prime Minister says there is a ‘way forward’ for CUPE to end the strike
Prime Minister Blaine Higgs says the Canadian Public Employees Union was recommending an offer to its members to end their week-long strike following a marathon meeting on Thursday.
Higgs said in Friday morning question period that “we had a way forward when we left last night” that CUPE executives promised to recommend to members, so he was disappointed to see healthcare workers still assembling .
“We had an agreement last night,” he said. But he said there was a “condition” associated with it regarding the speedy return of healthcare workers to their jobs.
NEW: Prime Minister Higgs said there was an agreement, a “way forward” with CUPE last night; he is disappointed to see the protests continue this morning. The Attorney General and the Minister of Health “are considering our options at this stage, a clear reference to ordering the end of the strike.
Higgs said Attorney General Ted Flemming and Health Minister Dorothy Shephard are “considering our options at this stage,” a reference to the possibility of legislation returning to work or using the province’s emergency order to end the strike.
“We are in a pandemic,” Higgs said. “We will address the issues in our hospitals. We will move forward to get health care workers back to work.”
His comments came after the strike reached its one-week mark. The first of several CUPE locals representing 20,000 workers resigned on the morning of October 29th.
Drost arrived for the meeting with Higgson on Thursday at 13:00 and left at 20:45
The dispute has focused on pushing CUPE to raise wages, but Higgs is insisting the union also agree to relocate two of the union’s locals to the province’s shared-risk pension plan.
CUPE has scheduled a press conference for 11:00 a.m. outside parliament. Union spokesman Simon Ouellette said in a text message that what Higgs said in the legislature about a deal was not true.
Ouellette said the full negotiating team, which was not at Thursday’s meeting, looked at the province’s offer and “wrote a counter-proposal and sent it to the prime minister early this morning.”
He said Higgs has not yet responded.
Higgs said during the question period that the province had received an answer from CUPE, but did not say what it was.
But he said the union had set up “something extra” that was not part of Thursday’s discussions.
“We are now focused on the emergency order and health care system in our province.”
