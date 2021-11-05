Tthe road to Owen Patersons resignation on Thursday afternoon was marked more than two years ago, when in 2019 the Guardian exposed his lobbying on behalf of two companies from which he has received at least 500,000 payments.

Documents issued following requests for freedom of information revealed that the MP had repeatedly requested access to ministers and regulators on behalf of his paying clients. This raised the question of whether he had broken the parliamentary rules prohibiting MPs from undertaking paid advocacy rules that have existed in various forms since the 17th century.

The Guardian’s evidence prompted Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone to begin her investigation. This resulted in the condemnable report of recent weeks by the Commons cross-party committee on standards. He concluded that Patterson 14’s approaches to ministers and public officials were a scandalous case and that he had led parliament into contempt.

In 2018, the Guardian began investigating a little-known company called UK 2020 that Paterson had set up in 2014 after losing his ministerial post as environmental secretary. He described it as a group of conservative thoughts. Funded by donations from private entities, he published random reports on issues including the environment and the NHS.

But she also began donating thousands of pounds to Paterson, its sole director. Between 2014 and 2019 she donated almost 40,000 to him to fund various overseas trips.

Deputies are required to declare the identity of their political donors in register of members’ financial interests. Paterson only ever declared his opinion bank as a donor in the parliamentary register, so the original source of the thousands of pounds that funded it was actually hidden from the public.

Following the Guardian article, the Labor Party asked the standards commissioner to investigate the true source of the funds, but this apparent circumvention of the rules was not part of its subsequent investigation. Paterson closed the think tank in October 2019.

The Guardian was able to identify only two of the donors in MB 2020. The first was a trade association representing agrochemical producers, which paid for MB 2020 to host panels at Conservative party conferences in 2015 and 2016. The second was diagnostics Northern Ireland clinical company Randox Laboratories, which sponsored a 2016 report by the Patersons think tank criticizing NHS scores compared to other countries’ health systems.

Belfast-based Randox is owned by Peter Fitzgerald, a multimillionaire polo player from Northern Ireland. The company hired Paterson, a former Northern Ireland secretary, as a consultant from 2015, initially at 49,000 a year, later doubling to 100,000 a year. This income was above the salary of his deputy of about 80 thousand per year. Paterson declared these payments of the company in the register of financial interests of the deputies. The documents show that Paterson then devoted considerable time and energy to lobbying on behalf of the Randoxs.

Paterson spoke and then wrote to Priti Patel, then Secretary of State for International Development, requesting a meeting so that Randox could discuss its modern technologies and describe the advantages of the firm’s products.

A meeting was later arranged between Paterson, Randox and Patels, the then new minister, Rory Stewart. This meeting covered the Randoxs and DfID laboratory quality assurance systems [Department for International Development] procurement routes and potential trade opportunities that Randox may wish to explore, an internal DFID memo has been recorded. DfID told the Guardian he had never given any contract to Randox.

In December 2016, Paterson also started working as a consultant for another Northern Irish company, Lynns Country Foods, which trades under the name Finnebrogue. He declared consulting payments from this company of 12 thousand per year. The company sells Finnebrogue Naked bacon, which it is marketed as a healthy alternative in traditional bacon. Its product is processed without nitrite-based preservatives in most cured meats that have been linked to cancer.

Paterson helped the company in a sustained lobbying campaign with the Food Standards Agency (FSA) that lasted more than a year, according to documents obtained by the Guardian and later published by the standards commissioner. Patterson’s early work was raising concerns about a competitors-cured meat product that claimed to be all-natural. Lynns and Paterson argued that he could not justify the label under EU regulations.

During repeated meetings with Paterson and senior FSA staff, including its chairman, who called for action against the rival product, emails say Lynns took the opportunity to promote his innovative bacon product, which is being prepared for launch in the new year.

Lynns marketed this new product as an E-numbered additive, but the FSA found that it contained a mixture of additives that had to be declared on the label. For many months, Lynns and Paterson tried to convince the FSA that they did not need to put it on the label. Emails among officials point out the considerable resources being used for the client that pays the Patersons. They also allege that Paterson misrepresented what was said at the meetings and disputed the claim that Lynns additives had been approved by other EU countries, which turned out to be the case.

The dispute seems to have ended in December 2018, when Lynns agreed to declare on the Finnebrogue Naked bacon label that her product contained an additive.

Paterson says he only raised these issues because they were important public safety issues. He says the same goes for his lobbying the FSA for Randox over antibiotic residues in milk. FSA information records of meetings with Randox and Paterson note that the primary purpose of the discussion was to use Randox technology for waste screening. Randox had tested the milk in the UK for antibiotic residues and found a drug banned in them. Illegal use of antibiotics in livestock is a known problem in Northern Ireland.

Randox wanted the FSA to adopt its new contamination detection techniques. However, it could not indicate from which part of the UK its samples came and the testing methods were not accredited. The FSA sampled it all over the UK and found no evidence of debris. He assessed that there was no security risk.

The company would not gain much time after gaining 500 million government jobs for the NHS Covid testing and tracking program. The company was already favored with a visit to its laboratories in Northern Ireland by then-Secretary of Health, Matt Hancock, in 2019..

The National Audit Office confirmed the existence of a VIP lane where companies with government or official contacts were referred for PPE contracts for Covid. Neither the Department of Health and Welfare (DHSC) nor Paterson answered our questions asking if Randox had referred to any similar VIP fast track for testing and tracking work.

A Randox spokesman told the Guardian Paterson there was no involvement in the contracts being awarded. He did not respond when asked why Paterson had attended a meeting between Randox and a health minister in charge of procuring Covid in April 2020. DHSC continues to resist a FoI request for documents related to that meeting.

Paterson continues to insist he is innocent of any wrongdoing. “My integrity, which I love dearly, has been constantly and publicly questioned,” he said in a statement on Thursday. I say that I am completely innocent of what I have been accused of and have acted at all times in the interest of public health and safety.