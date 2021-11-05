Azeem Rafic’s racism case: Chairman Roger Hutton and board members resign

Former England youth captain Azeem Rafic was the captain of Yorkshire in a Twenty20 match in 2012

Two other Yorkshire board members have joined chairman Roger Hutton in resigning over the club’s response to the racism experienced by Azeem Rafic.

Hutton “unreservedly apologized” to Rafiq, 30, when he resigned on Friday.

Hanif Malik and Stephen Willis left the board after an urgent meeting later that day.

Lord Kamles Patel of Bradford has been appointed director and chairman of the club.

A fourth board member, Neil Hartley, will resign in the near future after “ensuring a smooth transition to the new leadership”.

“The club needs to learn from its past mistakes, regain trust and rebuild relationships with our communities,” said Lord Patel.

Yorkshire is fortunate to have a large group of talented cricket players and passionate supporters, from all of our communities and we need to re-engage with everyone to make a better cricket club in Yorkshire County for all.”

Hutton issued a lengthy statement Friday, acknowledging that the club “should have known at the time the serious allegations of racism” raised by Rafic.

He added that in Yorkshire he had “experienced a culture that refuses to accept change or challenge”.

Hutton was also highly critical of the England and Wales (ECB) Cricket Board, claiming that the governing body “refused to help”.

It comes after an investigation revealed Rafic was a victim of “racial harassment and harassment” – but the club said it would not take any disciplinary action.

On Thursday, Yorkshire were suspended from hosting England matches by the ECB.

The ECB said it was “clear” that the handling of the issue by Yorkshire was “completely unacceptable and is causing serious damage to the game’s reputation”.

Hutton claimed that when he became aware of Rafiq’s allegations, he “immediately turned to the ECB” for their assistance and intervention to support a strong investigation “, but had a” reluctance to act “.

In response, the ECB confirmed that Yorkshire had contacted them at the beginning of the investigation, but said: “Our role is to act as regulator throughout the game. We must act independently of any club investigation if we are ever asked to intervene. regulator – either during or after.

“The reason why our governance is structured this way is perfectly demonstrated in the way these issues have been played at the Yorkshire County Cricket Club.”

“Persistent unwillingness to admit there was racism”

In a statement, Hutton said: “I would like to take this opportunity to apologize unreservedly to Azeem.

“I am sorry that we could not convince the executive members of the board to recognize the gravity of the situation and to show care and remorse.

“There has been a constant reluctance on the part of the club’s executive board and senior management to apologize and accept [there was] racism and look ahead.

“During my time as mayor, I take responsibility for failing to persuade them to take appropriate and timely action.

“This frustration has been shared by all non-executive board members, some of whom have also resigned.”

Speaking to the ECB, Hutton, who will be questioned by lawmakers along with senior Yorkshire and Rafic officials on November 16, added: “I was saddened when they refused to help as I felt it was a matter of great importance for the game as a whole.

“It is a record issue that I have consistently expressed my disappointment with the ECB’s reluctance to act.”

Hutton, a lifelong Yorkshire fan and local lawyer, took over the role in April 2020 and said he “never met Azeem and was not at the club during the period he was employed”.

Speaking Thursday, MP Julian Knight, chairman of the selection committee for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports, said he hoped the sanctions imposed by the ECB “would act as a brief and sharp blow to bring the club in itself “.

“Like the rest of us, I imagine members of the Yorkshire County Cricket Club will ask why the board is still in place,” he added.

Many companies have severed ties with Yorkshire, including Nike kit maker, lead sponsor Emerald Publishing and Yorkshire Tea. On Friday, NIC Services Group, which sponsors the front of the Yorkshire jersey, suspended its partnership with the club with immediate effect.

England captain with limited appearances Eoin Morgan, who leads the team at the T20 Men’s World Cup in the UAE, says the issues raised by the report and Yorkshire’s response to it need to be addressed.

“We want to look at the sport from a great perspective, but also if there is an issue as serious as this, we want it to be addressed,” Morgan said.

“We strongly believe that there is no place in our sport for any kind of discrimination and I think the actions of the ECB board in Yorkshire have shown how serious they are in dealing with issues like this.”

Meanwhile, former England captain Michael Vaughan says he is mentioned in the Yorkshire report, but “completely denies any allegations of racism”.

Vaughan says the report says that in 2009, while he was still a Yorkshire player, he told a group of Asian teammates, including Rafiq,: “Many of you, we need to do something about this.”

Former Pakistani boulist Rana Naved-ul-Hasan told ESPN ai also heard the alleged comment.

BBC expert Vaughan says he “completely and categorically denies” saying this.

On Wednesday, former England player Gary Ballance said he regretted using racist language against Rafiq when they were teammates in Yorkshire.

Rafiq’s report deadline

September 2, 2020: Following a initial interview with Wisden external-link , ESPN Cricinfo publishes an article with Rafiq external-link in which he claims that “institutional racism” at the Yorkshire County Cricket Club left him near his death.

September 3, 2020: say Yorkshire they have launched a “formal investigation” into the allegations made by Rafic, and chairman Roger Hutton says the club would conduct a “broader review” of their “policies and culture”.

September 5, 2020: Yorkshire ask an independent law firm to investigate allegations of racism against the club by Rafic.

November 13, 2020: says Rafiq he hopes to bring about “meaningful change” after giving his first statement to the investigation.

December 15, 2020: Rafiq submits a legal claim against Yorkshire “alleging direct discrimination and harassment because of race, as well as victimization and harm as a result of attempting to address racism at the club”.

February 2, 2021: Yorkshire threatens a life ban for anyone found to have made threats against Rafiq or his family and legal team after ESPN Cricinfo showed them messages sent to Rafiq’s law firm.

June 17, 2021: An employment court case between Rafic and his former Yorkshire club fails to find a solution. The independent investigation into his allegations of racism remains ongoing.

August 16, 2021: Yorkshire gets the findings of an independent investigation into allegations of racism and, two days later, the Cricket Board of England and Wales (ECB) requires a copy.

August 19, 2021: Yorkshire, yet to publish the report’s findings at this stage, accept Rafic was a “victim of misconduct” and was offered “deep apologies”.

Rafic accuses Yorkshire of minimizing racism calling him a victim of “inappropriate behavior.”

September 8, 2021: Deputies say in Yorkshire to publish the findings of the report “immediately”.

September 10, 2021: Yorkshire publishes report findings, who says Rafic was a “victim of harassment and racial harassment” and seven of the 43 allegations made by the player were supported by an independent panel.

According to Hutton, the report said there was “insufficient evidence to conclude that the Yorkshire County Cricket Club is institutionally racist.”

Yorkshire released a summary of the report and the panel’s recommendations, but said the full report could not be published for legal reasons “regarding privacy law and defamation”.

October 8, 2021: Yorkshire misses a deadline send the full report to Rafiq and his legal team after BBC Sport learns that an employment judge ordered the club to publish it in full by Friday, October 8th.

October 13, 2021: Rafiq then gets a very edited version, while the ECB says it is still awaiting the full report.

October 28, 2021: Yorkshire says it conducted its own internal investigation following the findings in the report and finished that “there is no conduct or action taken by any of its employees, players or managers to guarantee disciplinary action”.

November 2, 2021: The Select Committee on Digital, Culture, Media and Sports calls on Hutton to appear before him to answer questions about the Yorkshire treatment of a report on Rafiq’s allegations of racism.

MP Knight, Chairman of the DCMS Select Committee, calls on Yorkshire County Cricket Club board to resign as a leaked report appears to contain details of the investigation into Rafiq’s treatment.

A story published by ESPN says the report had concluded that an offensive racial term used against Rafiq was considered “sawdust”.

Knight makes his comments after Health Secretary Javid called for “heads to roll” in Yorkshire and said if the ECB did not take action “it is not appropriate for the purpose”. He further states in a Twitter post that the term allegedly used to describe Rafiqi was “no joke”.

The ECB announces it will conduct a “full” investigation into the situation.

November 3, 2021: The date of the DCM hearing is set for November 16 and Rafik is called to testify in person, along with senior Yorkshire officials.

Some sponsors, including lead sponsor Emerald Publishing and Yorkshire Tea, end their partnerships with Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

Current Yorkshire striker Gary Ballance issues a lengthy statement expressing regret over the use of a racial blasphemy against former teammate Rafiq.

November 4, 2021: The ECB Board suspends Yorkshire from hosting international matches.

Nike kit supplier completes four-year deal, announced in March 2021.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan says he was named in the report, but “completely denies any allegations of racism.”

November 5, 2021: Yorkshire Mayor Roger Hutton resigns for the club’s response and apologizes “unreservedly” to Rafiq. Two other board members are also resigning and a fourth will resign in the near future. Mr. Kamlesh Patel of Bradford is appointed director and chairman of the club.

Former Yorkshire player Rana Naved-ul-Hasan says he heard an allegedly racist comment made by Vaughan for a group of Asian players.