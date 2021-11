Young activists catch attention at COP26 as Greta Thunberg leads protest outside climate conference

Thousands of demonstrators covered the streets of the Scottish city on Friday, with many banners warning of the effects of rising temperatures and extreme weather events.

18-year-old activist Greta Thunberg decided to speak to the protesters later, more than three years after she founded the “Fridays for the Future” school strike movement that fueled youth action on climate change.

Crowds chanted “We are unstoppable, another world is possible” and other slogans as they tried to draw attention to the scene. A large police contingent has gripped the crowds as they grew throughout the morning.

Daisy Deakin, a 7-year-old from Glasgow accompanied by her mother Isabel, said she wanted to come to the protest to see Thunberg.

“It saves the world from climate change,” she told CNN as she displayed a sign that said, “Save our planet.” “Our parents will die of old age. Our children will die of climate change,” warned a placard held by 22-year-old Maia Runciman, originally from Texas and now living in Glasgow. “I’m here to push world leaders to put this [climate] “policies are in place and protect the world for the future,” she said. Young people were also at the center of the summit. The theme of the fifth day of the event was “Youth and Empowerment of the Public”, with leaders seeking to appeal to the youngest audience around the world as they continued negotiations. “I talk to people who are frustrated all the time and I consider myself one of the frustrated people,” said John Kerry, the United States’ climate envoy. Leaders have so far announced a number of climate promises at the conference, including a commitment to deforestation, a coal deal and a plan to halt public finance investment in fossil fuel projects abroad. But many young activists are calling for more radical commitments, as the United Nations warns that the world is not adapting quickly enough to the climate crisis. Thunberg’s speech on Friday comes after a week in which she was attacked by supporters and members of the media. On Monday, the activist joined other “Fridays for the Future” activists in a demonstration at the Park Festival in Glasgow, near the UN climate summit, where she once again mocked politicians for their inaction on climate. She said politicians and delegates gathered at the COP talks “were pretending to take our future seriously”. “Change will not come from within there. This is not leadership, this is leadership,” Thunberg added, referring to the group of protesters gathered outside. “This is what leadership looks like. We say no more blah blah blah, no more exploitation of people, nature and the planet … No more whatever f ** k they are doing inside,” she continued.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/05/europe/cop26-youth-protests-friday-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos