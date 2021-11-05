Congress is pressuring Biden to defend Taiwan

That needs a very directed response from all of us to be properly worded, said Sen. Jim Risch of Idaho, the leading Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Because there is a very delicate balance here and we have maintained that delicate balance for many, many years. And it would be troublesome if we bothered him.

I’m not interested in a cold war or a hot war, said Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), An old proponent of curbing the powers of the presidential war. And I think we need to focus on finding ways to prevent any kind of confrontation.

Biden himself has been the source of some uncertainty about the US position. In a recent CNN interview, the president said that we have a commitment to come to Taiwan’s defense if China attacks or invades the island nation, ostensibly opposing the policy of strategic uncertainty.

White House officials quickly clarified that Biden was not announcing a policy change and that he was reiterating the U.S. commitment to protect Taiwan. But many Republicans and, indeed, some Democrats had hoped he was, in fact, telegraphing a change.

Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.), A retired naval officer and deputy chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, said in an interview that Congress should consider sending Biden a very narrow and specific contingent authorization for use. of military force in defend Taiwan. This action would effectively dispel strategic uncertainty and allow the president to respond immediately to a Chinese attack or invasion without waiting for Congress to send him an authorization.

Luria added that it could take weeks or months for Congress to consider and debate a war authorization if China were to attack. The U.S. needs to be ready to respond immediately, she said, and that means being less vague about our intentions.

“If we intervene in a way that would limit the extent of the conflict, prevent China from invading Taiwan, or prevent it, then we can avoid a full-scale war,” she said.

Most members of Congress, Democrats and Republicans alike, are reluctant to give the president the first authority to intervene militarily in the event of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan. Such an effort would also come at a time when the bipartisan majority in both chambers is moving to curb, rather than increase the powers of the presidential war by removing obsolete authorizations from the books.

“I’m not a fan or advocate of proactively handing over war powers to a president,” Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Menendez (DN.J.) said in a brief interview. If the president thinks this is necessary, then he should come to Congress and then he can get an authorization for the use of military force.

A senior administration official told POLITICO that the White House will continue to engage with Congress on these important issues and that the Biden administration remains committed to existing U.S. policy toward Taiwan.

At the same time, however, some lawmakers are expressing an openness to further strengthen Taiwan’s defense capabilities in ways that may confuse policy of strategic uncertainty.

I think there are ways we can enable Taiwan, whether through foreign military sales, if it is leveraged with China, whatever we can find, said Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), a war veteran and a member of the Senate Committee on Armed Services.

Earlier this week, Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), A member of the Armed Services Committee, introduced legislation that would send $ 3 billion annually to Taiwan to boost its military capabilities as a hindrance. against Chinese aggression. However, he warned that the US should not suggest to Taipei that Washington would be on its feet to prevent an attack.

It is really important that we arm Taiwan and help them defend themselves. China wants to swallow them, Hawley said in a brief interview. But I think it ‘s also a mistake for [Taiwan] to say, well, if something happens, the United States will just save us. They are very far away.

Biden, a former senator and chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, has long been wary of dragging the U.S. into a war with China over Taiwan. In a Washington Post in May 2001 op-ed, Biden criticized then-President George W. Bush for declaring that the US has an obligation to protect Taiwan, similar to what the president now said on CNN City Hall.

No one expects world leaders to always adhere to their rhetoric, said Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.), A member of the Foreign Relations Committee. And strategic ambiguity is preserved when, after a media event, the comments are clarified.

At a news conference in Glasgow earlier this week, Biden said he was not worried about an armed conflict with China or even something that happens accidentally.

This is competition. It should not be a conflict, Biden said.

Indeed, the Biden administration has shown little interest in moving away from strategic ambiguity, even though the president himself has hinted at a policy change in his outspoken comments. And some lawmakers are warning against statements and other actions that could overturn long-standing U.S. policy toward Taiwan, noting that the situation remains extremely fragile.

“I think we have had a fairly consistent policy around Taiwan for 40 years now and I do not see the need to make such a sudden change in it,” said Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.), Who chairs the House Armed Services Committee.

General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said in an interview this week that the US has absolutely the ability to defend Taiwan. While he does not believe an invasion is likely in the near term, the Chinese are clearly and unequivocally building the ability to offer those options to national leadership if they choose to do so at some point in the future, he added.

This includes China’s recent test of a hypersonic missile, which some analysts have described as Beijing’s Sputnik moment, as well as its recent attack by the attacking groups that triggered Taiwan’s missile defense systems.

Others, like Adm. John Aquilino, head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, says the possibility of a Chinese invasion is much closer to us than most think, adding that Beijing sees taking Taiwan as its number one priority.

Senator Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), a member of the Armed Services Committee and a colonel in the Marine Corps Reserve, noted that the U.S. has always reacted strongly to the actions of the Chinese that could present a military conflict.

But, he said, I think we need to really think hard about whether and to what extent we change the current stance.