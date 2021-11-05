The end of coal will come sooner than Glasgow suggests





MELBOURN, Nov 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) – The United Nations Climate Summit in Glasgow has left coal in decline, but not out. regardless of deals, backed by $ 20 billion in loans and grants, to phase out its use, fossil fuel could still be a major carbon emitter for 20 years or more. The stock market, however, suggests that its decline may be closer. Closing coal-fired power plants is essential to avoid catastrophic climate change. If existing plants were to operate unchanged for the next 30 years, they would consume half of the greenhouse gas budget that is still available if humanity wants to keep global temperatures rising to less than 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. , calculates the International Energy Agency. There has been some encouraging progress. A group of Western countries will mobilize $ 8.5 billion to remove the bay South Africa from coal. Indonesia and the Philippines are the first countries to join the Asian Development Banks’ plan to close regional coal plants earlier. Read more. And 46 states pledged to give up fuel in 2030 and 2040. But the two largest coal producers – China, which accounts for 54% of demand, and India, which accounts for almost 12% – objected. Similarly, Australia ‘s leading exporter. This seems to guarantee its sustainability. So are the shares of specialized coal miners. The stock of Peabody Energys (BTU.N) has increased ninefold in the last 12 months; Australias Whitehaven Coal (WHC.AX) and New Hope (NHC.AX) roughly doubled. Whitehaven shareholders even voted nine with one last month against an investor push for a zero-net capital protection plan. However, the performance of their stocks is due to a short-term energy crisis that more than doubled coal prices since September last year. While this eased over the past month, coal prices fell 40% or more, wiping out a similar amount from three miners ’shares. Companies now trade with mixed profits 3 times for the 2022 calendar year and the average value of their enterprise is only 2.3 times EBITDA for the same period, according to Refinitiv data. Metrics improve somewhat next year, when revenue and revenue are likely to fall. But such low multiples remain hallmarks of companies in difficulty, rapid decline or both. A massive shift from coal is unlikely to happen within, say, five years. But the growth of renewable energy has exceeded expectations and China can improve its climate game read more. This makes shareholders bet that coal mining outfits will not be in a decade a worthy game. Follow @AntonyMCurrie on Twitter CONTEXT NEWS “More than $ 20 billion was committed during the United Nations COP26 climate summit in Glasgow for the phasing out of coal-fired power,” the UK government said on November 4. – On the same day, 77 signatories signed a non-binding agreement to ban the use of coal to produce energy. Among them were 46 countries, half of which pledged for the first time. The richest countries have agreed to stop using fossil fuels by 2030 and the poorest ones by 2040. – Some of the largest coal burners and exporters, including China, India, the United States and Australia, were not signatories to the pact. – The Asian Development Bank said on November 3 that Indonesia and the Philippines will be the first two countries to participate in its program to buy and shut down coal-fired power plants earlier and replace them with renewable energy . Edited by Ed Cropley and Karen Kwok Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/coals-end-will-come-sooner-than-glasgow-suggests-2021-11-05/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

