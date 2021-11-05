Some services are returning, but there seems to be no end to NL healthcare outages

As the Newfoundland and Labrador health care system continues to face debilitating cyber attacks that have damaged communications and information databases, selected services are slowly returning to the province’s four regional health authorities.

During a Friday afternoon update, officials said they could not yet share information about the nature of the attack or who was behind it for security reasons.

“Everyone wants answers and our government is being shown to be as transparent as possible during this worrying time,” said Prime Minister AndrewFurey. “We are exclusively focused on keeping you informed in a way that continues to keep us all safe.”

Furey, who has been criticized by members of the opposition for his decision to attend COP26 this week, said he has been engaged in the government’s response to the cyber attack all along.

“I have remained focused on this issue,” he said.

Furey said he has spoken to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and members of the federal cabinet about the cyber attack.

Health Minister John Haggie said the province is in an unprecedented situation.

The Meditech system used to facilitate basic connectivity is turning online at Eastern Health and Central Health, while Western Health plans to work on its network this weekend, according to Haggie. Regional health authorities are slowly bringing services back, but he could not give a timeline for when the restoration will be completed.

Some units are using digital systems, while others have reverted to paper methods.

Each regional health authority offers a different level of service on Fridays and runs on weekends.

Family doctors across the province are continuing to operate. All four regional health authorities will continue to provide emergency services, although patients may experience delays due to IT interruptions.

Health authorities are also offering vaccinations and testing against COVID-19, although a test results portal is not available. Public Health says patients will be contacted if their test is positive and if they do not receive a call after 72 hours, they may assume their test is negative.

Haggie said the Department of Health has a working group that looks at medical transportation and compensation for those who have had to travel for appointments that have been canceled. He said an announcement about the program should come within days.

Eastern Health

In a statement Thursday night, Eastern Health said most of Friday’s non-emergency services were canceled.

“Patients and clients who have not been contacted directly should assume that their appointments have been canceled,” she said.

The health authority said it is rescheduling appointments and procedures based on the level of urgency and is working to schedule some procedures that can be performed safely. Eastern Health email system is up and running.

Chemotherapy will be provided at a reduced capacity, although other elements of the provincial cancer care program, such as radiation, blood work, and routine examinations, have been canceled.

Psychiatric clinics will resume on Friday, though the health authority advised patients to contact their clinic before arriving for their appointment.

High-risk prenatal appointments, INR blood testing, personal dialysis and maternal and fetal assessment appointments will continue, Eastern Health said.

During the update Friday, Eastern Health CEO David Diamond said the programs are geared toward understanding what services they can offer that do not rely on information systems that are not yet operational. He said services will start to grow as more IT systems come online.

“Until a second announcement, if you are going to get an appointment or get a service, we will call you,” Diamond said.

Central Health

Central Health said it will only continue with services that are not directly affected by the cyber attack.

The health authority said the meetings would be rescheduled once the outages were resolved.

Personal dialysis at the James Paton Memorial Regional Health Center in Gander and the Newfoundland Central Regional Health Center in Grand Falls-Windsor will continue.

Patients are advised to call ahead to confirm rehabilitation and cardiopulmonary and orthopedic outpatient appointments at the James Paton Memorial Regional Health Center. Appointments for orthopedic patients at the Newfoundland Regional Health Center have been canceled.

Mental health and addiction services as well as midwifery care will continue.

Blood work, medical imaging, endoscopy and mammography are canceled.

Western Health

For the most part, only urgent appointments will continue at the regional health authority at least until Tuesday, Western Health said in a statement Thursday.

The Meditech patient information system is still in operation at Western Health and it mainly uses a paper-based system.

Western Health said it will contact patients who have appointments that are moving forward.

Only emergency appointments for surgery, endoscopy, blood collection, medical imaging, outpatient ECG and fracture clinics will continue, and all other appointments will be rescheduled, according to Western Health.

Central orthopedic surgery, pre-admission clinic, pain clinic and pap test will not continue because they require blood tests or medical images, the health authority said. INR blood work will continue.

Meetings for chemotherapy at Sir Thomas Roddick Hospital and Dr. Charles L. LeGrow Health Center will continue, while meetings at Western Memorial Hospital will continue at a reduced capacity. Western Health said patients will be called directly to confirm.

Labrador-Grenfell Health

On Friday, Haggie said regularly scheduled surgical procedures, chemotherapy, chronic disease management appointments and mental health and addiction services are not affected and will continue.

Haggie said all routine laboratory and diagnostic appointments have been canceled until and including Tuesday, Nov. 9, and patients will be contacted to reschedule at a later date. Patients will also be contacted with telecology oncology consultations to re-diagnose.

In an email, Labrador-Grenfell Health said it would provide an update on its services on Friday. (Rebecca Martel / CBC)

When asked for comment Friday morning, a Labrador-Grenfell Health spokesman said he would share an updated public service announcement Friday afternoon.

