Time to take action on climate

Since the launch of Cop26 in Glasgow, we have seen a host of promises and promises for carbon, with leaders around the world nailing their various colors to the mast around carbon reductions. Instead, climate action has gained momentum, with the adoption of the Climate Action Bill and the recent publication of carbon budgets.

The tone in Glasgow reflects the mood in Ireland that we now need to move quickly into action. The 2021 Climate Action Plan represents a starting point in our national journey of sustainability, which requires the immediate and collective mobilization of citizens, business and government towards our common goal of climate and sustainability. It is time to leave behind any waste of inaction and procrastination, we need multilateral action now to give our best to significantly reduce our carbon emissions.

With the publication of the 2021 Climate Action Plan, we must have the mind to learn the lessons of what went well and what did not with our latest plan. We managed to achieve only about 75 percent of the targets set in the 2019 Plan and actually managed to close only one of the central elements carbon budgets more than two years later in 2021. This speaks to having a strong realism of how complex some actions will be, but it also speaks to the need to ensure that the action plan is resourced and properly supported.

Recent EY research showed that citizens are willing to play their part and change their behaviors, but they are relying on government and businesses to play their part as well. People want better incentives for home reconstruction, more investment in greener public transport, greater incentives to use electric vehicles, but they also expect the government to hold businesses accountable; 43 percent of consumers think the government should impose tougher penalties on major carbon-emitting industries and organizations. All of this speaks to an increased pressure on all of us to act comprehensively and powerfully on a range of fronts.

of EY State of Sustainability the report was undertaken to explore how businesses see themselves in terms of sustainability, but also to see if actions and vision are consistent. Findings show that while the majority (61 percent) of respondents said they had a good or complete awareness of sustainability considerations and implications across their organizations, more than half are not meeting minimum standards – 53 percent say compliance with government regulations and sustainability requirements is sufficient, and a very low 22 percent have adopted a science-based goal of guiding them on their decarbonization journey.

It is not too late for businesses to change their focus

However, it is not too late for businesses to change their focus. With the publication of the 2021 Climate Action Plan, we have a chance to get this right and we are in the lucky position where immediate action can make a difference in the near and medium term. This is an opportunity for the Government to take a central leadership role and encourage businesses to make the necessary changes for the country to achieve our climate objectives. The fact that so many businesses believe that meeting regulatory objectives is a sufficient action for them to take is clear evidence that they will follow the direction of government when given.

The EY State of Sustainability report identified four ongoing business groups when it comes to their readiness for ongoing change: Deniers, Survivors, Activists, and Pioneers. Regardless of the current state of maturity, every organization needs to do more about sustainability. The good of today can become the average of tomorrow. Every trip will look different, but every organization needs to take action to do more, to do better, whatever it seems to them. EY has just launched a new free sustainability maturity assessment , created to help organizations of all sizes understand where they are on their travels compared to others, with guidelines on how to improve their sustainability efforts.

However, there are many quick wins that big and small businesses can achieve in trying to make a difference that does not involve a large expenditure of budget or resources.

1. Make changes to your travel and spending policies

Over the past month, we have seen a phased return to the office and the emergence of hybrid working models. We as businesses need to welcome this flexibility and encourage a hybrid work model that works not only for businesses and individual employees, but also helps avoid a massive increase in travel and consumption that would be detrimental to Ireland’s emissions targets. . By adapting travel and spending policies, organizations can also encourage the use of some modes of transportation compared to others, such as rail travel, as well as facilitate schemes like Bike to Work. Establishing the right infrastructure for employees when they are in the office is also important, starting as little as setting up more bicycle racks, or creating more space for changing or shower facilities, up to the placement of charging equipment of EV.

2. Conduct a review of your employee pension options

One thing we have learned from the pandemic among many lessons is that we as a society are becoming more and more aware of where our money is going when we spend it, so it makes sense to apply that principle to the investment opportunities we have. give to employees. This means having a proactive conversation with your pension provider to see what opportunities you can give your employees to direct their funds towards more sustainable investments. This is a simple step that can make a big difference in supporting investments that are trying to turn the tide on climate change.

3. Reevaluate your procurement processes

The first step here could not be simpler and involves businesses discovering in their procurement policies their commitment to sustainability and demanding the same from their suppliers. What better way to build business relationships that support a positive halo effect on the environment than to openly ask how potential partners are trying to be sustainable as well? Beyond that, we encourage our customers to review their supply chain to assess how stable the suppliers they are partners with are and if there are concerns, consider making a change. Nothing makes a difference how you put your money where your mouth is.

Even if the above points seem overwhelming, every business can and should take small steps. Start the conversation talk to your customers, talk to your suppliers, talk to your employees about sustainability. These suggestions may seem small, but if every business and every citizen across Ireland were to adopt more of these changes towards sustainability, think about the collective impact it could have. As a business community, we have a responsibility to play our part in the journey of sustainability in Ireland, from smaller SMEs to larger multinationals.

We can not sit on our hands. Small steps will build a great momentum.