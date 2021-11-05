International
COP26: Young people talk in climate talks, inside and out
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – The generation of young people who will inherit a warmer future is telling the generation that caused the carbon pollution to clean up its mess.
But they fear the message is not passing.
“It’s our future. Our future is being negotiated and we do not have a seat at the table,” said 20-year-old Boston College student Julia Horchos.
Young people are attending talks in Glasgow, Scotland, in unprecedented numbers – and world leaders have praised their activism in reviving negotiations aimed at averting catastrophic climate change.
But even among those inside the scene, almost everyone is here as an observer, like Horchos – kept out of the rooms where real decisions are being made.
“I am calling on all leaders and decision-makers to listen to the calls coming from the youth, to reflect it in (…) the negotiations and, of course, in the actions taken within the country by individual governments,” said Alok Sharma. , the British official leading the talks.
However, on a day dedicated to youth involvement, the highlight of the day was a speech by 73-year-old former US Vice President Al Gore and a press conference by 77-year-old John Kerry, the US climate envoy.
Outside, tens of thousands of people, most of them under the age of 30, made it clear that they were afraid to be seen – even celebrated – but not heard.
During the few days she went to the sessions, Horchos said only one had time for audience members like her to speak – and it was a special youth event. Sure, Diana Bunge, a 21-year-old also from Boston College, heard from three CEOs of multinational corporations, and Horchos met with Kerry, but they failed to argue about their future.
“When I arrived at COP26, I could only see middle-aged white men in suits,” Magali Cho Lin Wing, 17, a member of UNICEF Youth Advisory Board in the UK, told a news conference. “And I thought, ‘hold on, is this a climate conference or a corporate event?’ “Is that why you came? To change business cards?”
However, they know that it is important to be at least close to the room where everything happens.
“It’s my life,” Horchos said. “Obviously it is my responsibility to grow.”
Outside the negotiations the concern was the same, but the way it was expressed was different.
In Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Park, mostly young activists held placards with slogans such as “I have to clean up my mess, why not clean up yours?” and “Stop Climate Crime.”
Friday’s protest for the Future was part of a series of demonstrations organized around the world on Friday and Saturday, to coincide with the talks in Scotland.
Some at the rally accused negotiators of “green washing” their country of failing to curb greenhouse gas emissions by trumpeting policies that sound good but will not do enough to prevent dangerous temperature rises in decades. next.
“We are here as civil society to send them a message that ‘enough is enough,'” said Valentina Ruas, an 18-year-old student from Brazil.
Brianna Fruean, a 23-year-old activist from Samoa, a lowland island nation in the Pacific that is particularly vulnerable to rising sea levels and cyclones, said: “My biggest fear is losing my country.”
“I saw the floods coming into our homes and I removed the mud,” she said.
Fruean was given the stage at the beginning of the conference, known as COP26, where she told leaders about the effects of climate change that were already being felt in her country.
“It seems to me that they are seeing me,” she said. “I will know if I am heard by the end of the COP.”
The Associated Press Department of Health and Science receives support from the Science Education Department of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute.
Correction:
This story has been updated to correct the surname of one of the activists in Ruas, not Ruiz.
