John Kerry praises progress at COP26, but warns, the job was not done.





As the UN climate summit approached halfway, the Biden administration on Friday sought to strike a balance between praising the new promises countries have made this week to curb emissions and warning that they still have much more to do. too to avoid the worst influences. of global warming. Let me stress as strongly as I can: The work was not done, said John Kerry, President Bidens’s special envoy for climate change, at a news conference in Glasgow on Friday. We all need to push our ambitions to move forward. But this is possible if we follow it. The first week of the climate summit saw a storm of new climate promises. India has pledged to reach zero net emissions by 2070, the first time it has set such a target. At least 105 countries signed an agreement to reduce emissions of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas, by 30 percent this decade. Major financial institutions said they would use their resources to fund a shift towards clean energy. On paper, at least, these promises seem important. International Energy Agency issued an analysis on Thursday suggesting that if nations were to deliver on their newest climate promises and long-term plans, the world could potentially limit global warming to 1.8 degrees Celsius, or 3.2 degrees Fahrenheit, above pre-industrial levels by 2100.

That would still be much less to keep heat at 1.5 degrees Celsius, the threshold beyond which many scientists say the planet will experience catastrophic effects from heat waves, droughts, fires and floods. (The planet is already warming by 1.1 degrees.) But that would bring the world much closer to that goal than before. However, agency analysis comes with big warnings. He assumes that dozens of countries, including China, Brazil, Australia and Saudi Arabia, will fulfill all their promises to achieve zero net emissions by the middle of the century. Many of these countries have not yet established concrete policies or even detailed plans to significantly reduce emissions this decade and stay on track to achieve these goals. Governments are making bold promises for the coming decades, but short-term action is insufficient, wrote Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency. Mr. Kerry acknowledged that many of the promises made in Glasgow were still just those promises. The words do not make enough sense if they are not applied, he said. We have all seen years of frustration with promises that have been made but not kept. We understand that. But I believe what is happening here is far from business as usual. The alternative, he said, is to say nothing, do nothing, have no promise or commitment, and sit there just waiting for the flood.

The climate summit has been overshadowed by the fact that some big leaders have not appeared in person, including President Xi Jinping of China, the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitter, and President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia. But Mr Kerry said he was continuing to talk to representatives from both countries in Glasgow in hopes of finding a way forward. Will we have all the seats at the level we need at the end of this coming week? Jo. And we know that, he said. But we know we can have a critical mass of countries moving in a way that keeps the 1.5 degree target alive. At a New York Times climate event in Glasgow, Mr. Kerry said Friday that stocks at the conference could not be higher. However, he said, he was hopeful, given technological advances, including new satellite systems that provide methane and carbon dioxide emissions measurements, that allow map emissions from companies and countries. This availability coupled with money means we have a new level of responsibility, Mr. Kerry said. Moreover, there is a reality in many of these programs and promises made that we have never seen before.

