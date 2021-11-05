International
COP26: 5 climate recommendations from day 6 of the Glasgow talks
Here is what happened on Friday.
Greta Thunberg chaired the event and called the COP26 summit a “global green washing festival of the north” and said “it should be clear that we can not solve a crisis with the same methods that put us in it in the first place” .
But while Thunberg was the most awaited guest at the event, there were many other equally passionate speakers who took to the stage, many of whom shared their personal experiences with the crisis.
New Philippine climate lawyer Jan Carmel Guillermo told the crowd that the summit was a “crucial moment” in the climate crisis, while Uganda’s Vanessa Nakate said “no action is too small to make a difference”.
“Today we will continue to fight, wherever we can. We cannot surrender now,” Nakate told the crowd. “We must continue to hold leaders accountable for their actions. We cannot remain silent about climate injustice.”
America’s plan to make carbon capture cheaper
Granholm said on Friday at COP26 that the DOE’s goal is to reduce costs to $ 100 per tonne of carbon by 2030. For now, the department estimates it costs approximately $ 2,000 per tonne.
“By reducing costs and accelerating the removal of carbon dioxide, we can get massive amounts of carbon pollution directly from the air and fight the climate crisis,” Granholm said in a statement.
A few words about the good news from the IEA
Mark Maslin, a professor of earth sciences at University College London, poured cold water over the analysis.
“This is irresponsible, because it is only true if all the country’s promises are fulfilled and their policies are 100% effective – which they never are,” Maslin told CNN. “It ‘s almost like the IEA wants to show everyone that the job is done and we’ve tackled climate change, while we climate scientists know we’re still a long way off, 2 degrees long, let alone 1.5 degrees. . “
Taryn Fransen, senior member of the Global Climate Program at the World Resources Institute, an environmental research organization, said that while it is very positive that many new countries have pledged to reach zero net emissions, the devil is in the details.
Al Gore wants to throw a key
Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore received much praise for the young people who marched through Glasgow on Friday. Speaking at the official conference, he said world leaders must “legitimize their expectations for a future that is worthy of them”.
“We can do this, but we have to put the period of delay, distraction and adaptability in the past, accept that we have entered a period of consequences and make it a period of solutions,” he said.
Gore, who is a staunch advocate of climate change, said humanity has the power to save the world if political will can be mustered.
“It’s like we can throw a key and save the future of our civilization,” Gore said. He also highlighted a common theme this week: that promises are great, but they must be kept in order to have an impact.
“We have the tools we need to resolve the crisis. We have heard promises that will push us a long way towards these solutions. We must ensure that these promises are kept,” Gore said.
Hard-working negotiators
The first week of the COP26 summit will end on Saturday and negotiations on some of the key aspects of the Paris Agreement are under way. The Paris Agreement was adopted in 2015 and committed the countries that ratified it to limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius, and preferably 1.5 degrees. But some of the details have not yet been revealed.
In particular, national delegates are still trying to understand the rules for implementing Article 6 of the agreement, which set out the need to trade in carbon emissions.
Trade works roughly like this: Countries that are exceeding what they promised to cut emissions can sell oversupply to countries that are unable to meet their targets. It would be an incentive for countries to go beyond what they promised and provide a lifeline for countries in difficulty.
Leaders are trying to establish rules that would lead to good transparency in how carbon emissions are traded. They aim to capture things like how often countries should report their progress and how to avoid duplicate emission cuts – as you should not be able to count on your commitment what you just sold a the other place.
Ella Nilsen contributed to the report.
