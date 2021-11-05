Australian Foreign Minister seeks to allay Southeast Asia fears that nuclear submarines will fuel conflict | Marise Payne

The Australian Foreign Minister will try to reassure Southeast Asian countries that the government’s plan for nuclear-powered submarines will make us a more capable partner and is not intended to incite conflict.

Marise Payne flew from Australia on Friday for a trip to four countries that will include Malaysia and Indonesia, both of which have raised concerns that the Aukus deal could add to a regional arms race and raise nuclear non-proliferation issues.

It is understood Payne will seek to reassure counterparts that Australia’s decision to buy at least eight nuclear-powered submarines was driven by a reassessment of its defense capability and not by a change in Australia’s intentions in the region.

Payne told the Guardian Australia that the plan was something we were transparently pursuing, drawing a stark contrast to China’s military rise.

Australia’s vision remains solid: that of an open, secure, resilient and prosperous Indo-Pacific that embraces co-operation on coercion and protects and respects the sovereignty of all nations, regardless of their size, she said before arriving in Malaysia.

Payne argued that Aukus’ agreement with the US and UK to cooperate on a range of security issues would make us a more capable partner who is better able to contribute to the security and stability of our region.

Increasing our defense capabilities is something we are pursuing transparently and with a clear goal of supporting our security and this regional vision, Payne said.

China is increasingly emphasizing nuclear proliferation concerns as it condemns the extremely irresponsible Aukus deal.

Beijing also cited the increasingly tumultuous diplomatic dispute between France and Australia amid allegations that the Morrison government failed to be open about its plans to scrap a $ 90 billion contract for 12 conventional French-designed submarines.

I want to emphasize that the cooperation of Aukus nuclear submarines is not only a diplomatic dispute between several countries, but a serious issue that will create risks of nuclear proliferation and undermine regional peace and stability, said a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang Wenbin.

But Payne said Australia was one of the world’s strongest supporters of the global non-proliferation regime and would work with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

During her week-long trip, Payne will visit Malaysia and then Cambodia, which is the next chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), followed by Vietnam and Indonesia.

Vaccine access and economic recovery are also top priorities for travel. While there is a mix of views among ASEAN countries on Aukus, Indonesia and Malaysia have been the most public in raising concerns.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo repeatedly and forcefully raised concerns about the submarine deal when Prime Minister Scott Morrison met practically with ASEAN leaders last week. according to ABC, who was the first to discover Paynes regional travel plans.

Morrison then met with the Indonesian leader on the sidelines of the G20 in Rome last weekend. Despite these concerns, ASEAN agreed last week raises the status of her relationship with Australia.

Ben Bland, director of the Southeast Asia Program at the Lowy Institute, said part of the foreign ministers’ mission would be to reassure counterparts over Aukus.

The message is likely to be that Australia should act in its national interest to defend itself, but these submarine plans are not targeted against Southeast Asia partners, in fact Australia thinks they will help stabilize the balance of power in the region, he said.

Bland said it would be just as important for Payne to hear the views of her counterparts.

As submarines were attracting considerable attention in Australia, Bland said, I think it would be a mistake to let Aukus obscure many aspects of Australia’s relationship with Southeast Asia.

Bland said the trip reflected that Australians need to make up for lost ground in diplomacy personally in Southeast Asia, given that China, Japan, the US and the UK have been most active in the region over the past year and a year ago. – half.

The situation in Myanmar nine months after the coup will also be a very difficult issue in the Paynes talks. Bland said ASEAN had taken an unprecedented move by not inviting the junta leader from recent summits, but he did not think this symbolized a dramatic change in the approach of regional blocs.

They have effectively hit the can on the road to Myanmar because all the other junta ministers and junta officials have been engaged with ASEAN in many other forums, Bland said.

So far, we have seen Australia take a step back in all of this by formally supporting ASEAN’s position and saying that we put ASEAN first, but in the end, unfortunately, using it as a cover for passivity.

Amid concerns about China’s military modernization and gray area activities in the South China Sea, Australia has long signaled that it wants to play a more active role in shaping the strategic environment.

The 2017 foreign policy white paper said that with growing competition between the US and China for influence, Australia would ensure that we are a key security, economy and development partner for Southeast Asia.

Last year, the government’s strategic defense update said Australia should be an active and confident advocate for stability, security and sovereignty in the near region.