Jamaican diplomat criticizes Interior Ministry for deportation flight | Home office

The top Jamaican diplomat in the UK has said he is deeply concerned about the Home Office plans to send people who came to the country as children to the Caribbean island on an expulsion flight next week.

Deportation flights to Jamaica raise particular concerns over the Windrush scandal. Although the Home Office says no one from the Windrush generation will be on the flight in the coming weeks, some who will fly have Windrush family ties and many have lived a significant portion of their childhood in the UK, including a person who arrived when he was three months old. .

Seth Ramocan, Jamaica High Commissioner in London, said: “From a human rights perspective, I am deeply concerned about cases in which people have left after living in the UK since childhood and have no known relationship in Jamaica or familiarity with Jamaica. There are clear examples of these cases and I urge the Home Office to pay due attention to this concern.

Up to 50 Jamaicans will board the flight in the coming weeks, though it is understood the Interior Ministry expects the final number to be much lower than that.

A survey conducted by the Justice Movement with 17 Jamaicans arrested in preparation for the flight found that 10 of them have lived in the UK since childhood. A man came to the UK 31 years ago at the age of nine and was raised by his Windrush generation aunt after the death of his mother in Jamaica.

At least 24 British children are facing separation from their fathers as a result of evictions.

Ahead of another Jamaica charter in December 2020, an agreement was tacitly agreed between the Home Office and the Jamaica High Commission not to admit people who had arrived in the UK at the age of 12, but a similar agreement does not appear. to be in place this time.

A report by former prison ombudsman Stephen Shaw in 2018 called for an end to the deportation of people who have lived in the UK since childhood.

The Interior Ministry is planning to deport persons without criminal convictions who have passed visas. However, the Guardian recognizes three people in custody in this position, whose departure instructions have been postponed in the last 24 hours.

Karen Doyle, of the Justice Movement, said: “Jamaica’s last two charter flights have not had any of them arriving in the UK at age 12 or younger. If you were born here, raised here, educated here, you should not be sent to a country you no longer know. It is a transvestite and an injustice.

Bella Sankey, director of Detention Action, said the Home Office has spent Black History Month planning a mass eviction of British residents of color. Current citizenship and deportation laws of governments are based on colonial injustices and are inhumane. Until they comply with basic human etiquette, airlines should refuse to cooperate.

A Home Office spokesman said: “Those who have no right to be here and the foreign national offenders should have no doubt that we will do whatever it takes to get rid of them.” This is what the public rightly expects and why we regularly operate flights to different countries.

Extensive checks have been made to ensure that no one removed is a British citizen or qualified for the Windrush scheme. People leave their country of origin only when it is considered safe to do so.