Shut up guards? Boris Johnsons record with regulators Boris Johnson





SSince becoming prime minister, Boris Johnson has faced repeated accusations that he seeks to undermine people and organizations that independently review government, or by trying to curtail their powers. Here are some examples: Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone Johnson is accused of trying to oust or remove Stone, the independent officer in charge of investigating allegations that lawmakers violated the rules, in connection with her investigation into Conservative MP Owen Paterson, who has already resigned. After Stone recommended that Paterson be suspended by the Commons for 30 days for violating paid lobbying rules, a decision subsequently backed by the cross-party standards committee, Johnson backed a move to suspend this and introduce a one-party standards committee. conservative integrated majority. . As Johnson was forced to make a quick turnaround following a protest, opposition parties said the prime minister was trying to stop Stone, who had previously found him in violation of the rules, and is likely to investigate who paid for the renovation. controversial of his Downing Street. flat. Alex Allan independent adviser on ministerial interests The senior civil servant resigned abruptly in November 2020 after Johnson ousted him by refusing to fire Priti Patel, despite an official investigation that found evidence that the secretary of Interior had harassed civil servants. Johnson argued that because the report said Patels’ violations of the ministerial code might have been unintentional, this acquitted him. Allan clearly disagreed. Earlier that year, the top civil servant in the Patels department, Philip Rutnam, had also resigned, saying the interior secretary had orchestrated a savage and orchestrated campaign against him. Ofcom tries to regulate the recruitment of a new boss Ofcom is one of the most powerful independent regulators in the country, with a responsibility covering telecom and broadband, as well as broadcasting, and as such, has a considerable interest in who can become its new chairman. Paul Dacre, the former Daily Mail editor, is very much Johnsons’s choice for the role, but was turned down after an interview panel thought he did not meet the criteria. Instead of looking for a more qualified candidate, the ministers reopened the process with a change in job description, intended to give Dacre a better chance. The Election Commission limits its powers and independence Among a a series of measures In the Government Elections bill, introduced in the Commons in September, there are some critics who say they will restrict the Election Commission, which regulates elections across the UK and could launch criminal proceedings for wrongdoing. The commission has investigated whether Johnson committed any violations in the way the Downing Street home renovation was financed. His report is now understood to have been sent to No. 10. The election bill would stop the commission from launching prosecutions and force it to follow a strategy and political statement drafted by the chief minister of the Cabinet Office, Michael Gove. Critics say this would give Gove the ability to limit its work, although the government says the statement must be approved by lawmakers. Judicial review restricts its use The judiciary is one of the most fundamental elements of oversight in politics, and critics say ministers are trying to cripple this by limiting the use of judicial review, where a judge reviews the legality of an action or decision of a public body. While ministers say the right has been abused, a number of MPs and colleagues have warned that the plans will severely limit liability.

