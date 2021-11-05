Promises about climate may limit global warming, says reportExBulletin



If nations live up to their latest promises to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, rising global average temperatures by the end of the century could be maintained at 1.8 degrees Celsius, according to a new analysis by the International Energy Agency.

This is less than a goal set by world leaders six years ago, but far less than the trajectory the planet is on today, says the agency, part of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

of New IEA analysis includes promises made just this week at the UN COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland. Many countries at the ongoing conference have pledged to eliminate carbon emissions by 2050, and dozens have said they will cut methane emissions, an even more powerful greenhouse gas by nearly a third.

An independent group called Climate Action Tracker ratings that under current policies, the planet is likely to warm between 2.7 and 3.1 degrees Celsius (4.8 to 5.6 degrees Fahrenheit), compared to pre-industrial times. This is higher than the 1.5 degree C (2.7 degrees F) growth target agreed in the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement and seen as necessary to avoid the most catastrophic consequences of climate change.

Ahead of the summit in Scotland, known as the Conference of the Parties, or COP26, the International Energy Agency had predicted that if the countries were able to deliver on their climate action promises by that point, global average temperatures by the end of the century. would rise by 2.1 degrees Celsius (3.8 Fahrenheit) from pre-industrial time.

“Since mid-October, however, more countries have raised their ambitions,” the IEA report says. “Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi strengthened the country’s targets for 2030 and pledged to achieve zero net emissions by 2070. Several other major economies have also announced promises to achieve zero net emissions.”

The analysis also took into account commitments from China, which in recent years has surpassed the US as the world’s largest polluter, as well as the commitment of more than 100 countries to reduce their methane emissions by 30%.

In one tweet, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said the results signal a “big step forward”, but warned that much more is needed.

Making commitments to the climate is essential

The announcement was met with substantial skepticism, however, because for this optimistic scenario to happen, countries would have to deliver on their promises. Many of the world’s biggest polluters have failed to keep their past promises and fulfilling those promises will be a major challenge.

Some large countries, such as Australia and Russia, have not yet said how they will go about reducing their emissions, and the Biden administration’s proposals to reduce U.S. production still need approval from a deeply divided Congress.

John Kerry, the US president’s special envoy for the climate, said he was “surprised” by the IEA assessment. He said it is encouraging, but shows how important it will be for countries to deliver on their promises. “Implementation, this is the key,” he told a news conference.

The World Resources Institute, a non-profit climate policy institute, warns that keeping the temperature rise to 1.8 C is possible if all else fails. But he also suggested that a number of zero carbon net emissions recently promised objectives lack credibility.

Meanwhile, a separate analysis by Australian scientists, which has not yet been reviewed by colleagues, predicts warming of 1.9 degrees C (3.4 degrees Fahrenheit) if current commitments are maintained.

“We are now in a slightly more positive outlook for the future,” said Malte Meinshausen, a climate scientist at the University of Melbourne. Associated Press. He said the most optimistic assessment comes mainly as a result of new long-term promises made by India and China.

“It’s still very far from 1.5 degrees,” Meinshausen admitted, adding, “We know some of the ecosystems will suffer.”

“It’s just scratching below 2 degrees. So there’s a lot more to do,” he said.

Dan Charles reported from Glasgow, Scotland; Scott Neuman is based in Washington, DC