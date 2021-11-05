International
Are you planning to visit the US? New entry rules that travelers need to know
The new rules about air, land and ferry travel in the US will replace a number of restrictions and make vaccination the key to entry for almost all foreign visitors.
Here’s what travelers need to know about the new rules:
Who can travel?
The policies allow fully vaccinated, nonimmigrant non-immigrant travelers to enter the United States, replacing a series of bans that have been in place since the pandemic began.
The vaccination requirement takes effect on November 8 for both air travelers and those crossing the border by land and ferry.
The new system means that foreign nationals coming from countries that have been subject to sanctions – China, Iran, the Schengen area of Europe, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Brazil, South Africa and India – soon will be allowed to travel to the US.
Which vaccines are accepted?
This means that the AstraZeneca vaccine, used in countries including Canada and Europe, will be accepted. The Sputnik V vaccine developed in Russia is among some vaccines in use that have not been approved by the World Health Organization or the Food and Drug Administration.
Some participants in vaccine trials will also be considered fully vaccinated.
What about unvaccinated Americans?
The Presidential Declaration and the CDC Orders establishing the new air travel rules do not apply to U.S. citizens, U.S. citizens, U.S. lawful permanent residents, or immigrants.
They will need to take a negative viral test taken within a day of leaving for the US.
A test 3 to 5 days after the trip is recommended for all American travelers. Those who are not vaccinated should also self-quarantine for a full 7 days, even if the test is negative, the CDC advises.
The rules for Americans and lawful permanent residents are different for land travel and ferry crossings.
They do not need to show vaccination evidence to return to the US, according to CBP officials. Covid tests are not required to cross a land border.
What about unvaccinated children?
Foreign children under the age of 18 arriving by air are exempt from the vaccination requirement. They undergo testing (see below).
Children under the age of 18 passing through land or ferries will also be exempt from the vaccination requirement provided they travel with a fully vaccinated adult and no testing is required.
Are there other exceptions to the vaccination requirement?
There are some other rare vaccination exceptions for international travelers, according to a White House fact sheet dealing with air travel.
They include “certain participants in the clinical trial of the Covid-19 vaccine, those with medical contraindications to the vaccine, those who must travel for urgent or humanitarian reasons (with a letter issued by the US government stating the urgent need to travel),” “those traveling on non-tourist visas from countries with low vaccine availability (as defined by the CDC) and other very narrow categories.”
However, the reasons for travelers to enter the US from these countries must be compelling. “They have to have a specific, compelling reason. So tourist visas will not qualify for that,” a senior official said.
Is testing required?
Yes, testing will still be required for vaccinated air travelers and will become stricter for unvaccinated air travelers.
Fully vaccinated air travelers, regardless of nationality, are required to test negative for Covid-19 within three days of launching their flight to the United States, in accordance with current test rule.
Unvaccinated U.S. citizens, legal permanent residents, and any unvaccinated foreign national excluded from the immunization requirement will be required to take a Covid-19 test within one day of departure.
Children under 2 years old do not need to be tested. Those aged 2 to 17 should take a pre-departure test.
If traveling with fully vaccinated adults, unvaccinated children may be tested three days before departure. Unvaccinated children traveling alone or with unvaccinated adults will be required to take tests within one day of departure.
Covid tests are not required to cross a land border.
What kind of documentation is required?
Digital evidence and vaccination paper will be accepted as long as the documentation meets U.S. requirements to be fully vaccinated, officials said.
According to White House data, airlines will be responsible for determining whether the record “was issued by an official source (eg, public health agency, government agency) at the place where the vaccine was given.”
Airlines will also be charged with reviewing the information submitted to determine whether it meets the CDC definition of “fully vaccinated” (see above).
All incoming air passengers will be required to provide airline contact information, in accordance with a CDC contact tracking order. This information should be provided by airline to the CDC when necessary to track passengers to mitigate the spread of the disease.
According to the CDC, all vaccination tests must include personal identifiers – at least the passenger’s full name and date of birth – that match their passport. The name of the source issuing the data and the vaccine manufacturer and vaccination dates are also required.
At land and ferry crossings, travelers will be required to verify their vaccination status and reason for travel and present proof of vaccination to a CBP officer upon request, according to CBP officials. and vaccine cards do not have to be in English.
Who can no longer enter the United States?
The new international travel system largely prohibits unvaccinated foreign nationals from entering the United States.
Unvaccinated travelers coming from countries not affected by travel bans who are currently allowed to fly to the US (from Mexico and Canada, for example) will no longer be allowed to enter from 8 November.
At land borders, the vaccination requirement that takes effect on November 8 applies to non-essential travel such as tourism and visits with friends and family.
Individuals traveling for essential reasons, including truck drivers and students, will be allowed to cross the border until early January, whether or not they are vaccinated.
In January 2022, documented non-citizens traveling across the land border for essential and non-essential reasons will be required to be fully vaccinated.
