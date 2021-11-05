Pittsburgh Pirates Favorites to sign up as the leading international free agent

BOSTON, MA – JUNE 12: Ben Cherington, general manager of the Boston Red Sox, leaves the field before a game with the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park on June 12, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash / Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Pirates seem to be the favorites to sign another good international prospect again this winter. Shortstop Yordany De Los Santos, prospect number 12 in this year’s international group of free agents is on its way to becoming a Pittsburgh Pirate on January 15, 2022.

Shortstop Prospect- Yordany De Los Santos

The Pirates of Pittsburgh are on the verge of signing another good international prospect Jordan of los santos. Last year, the Pirates spent $ 2.35 million on international No. 11 prospect, which was of course outsider Shalin Polanco.

De Los Santos is only 16 years old and is 6’1 “and weighs 170 lbs. His main position is at the stop, but he can play around the diamond. MLB Pipeline claims that it is “the most attractive international prospect in the market”.

We do not have a current signing bonus number that De Los Santos is set to sign, but we can assume it will be very close to what Shalin polanco received last January. MLB Pipeline scout scores against him are very encouraging. He has 55 kicks, 55 power, 45 runs, 50 wings and a field 55 that gives him a future value of 55. Compared to Polanco, De Los Santos has a higher grade in power and with a frame of greater overall, he should turn into a stronger striker than Polanco.

SS Prospect, Yordany De Los Santos # Pirates Current ranking: # 12 International FA

MLB pipeline detection grades: HIT: 55

POWER: 55

FIELD: 55

KRAH: 50

MLB Pipeline and evaluators believe he may one day be in the middle of the lineup player because of his potential nude skills and the power he shows on the plate. He does not have much speed, so he can very well end a day as an angular striker. This is the second year in a row that the Pittsburgh Pirates are set to sign a 12 international perspective.

I believe the Pittsburgh Pirates are working hard to bring more new talent into the system and should encourage many Pirates fans to the future of this organization.