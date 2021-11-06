International travel barriers are falling on Monday as DFW Airport prepares to rush foreign visitors

Terminal D at DFW International Airport has not been the same since the first COVID-19-related ban for international passengers went into effect on 31 January 2020, starting with visitors who had recently been to China.

In the terminal that handles most international airport flights, restaurants are closed and luxury goods retailers have limited hours and staff cuts while waiting for high-cost foreign visitors to return and buy handbags, perfumes and beverages. alcoholic during their American vacation. .

International passenger traffic for the first nine months of 2021 in DFW has dropped by 40% this year compared to the pre-pandemic 2019, and most of those travelers are American tourists going to Mexico’s sunny beaches.

Just now, more than 640 days later and after numerous ups and downs in trying to control the COVID-19 virus that is changing the world, US officials are ready to take the most significant steps since the pandemic began to reopen the country to visitors. foreign.

Starting Monday, vaccinated travelers will be able to visit the United States from 30 previously restricted countries, including China, India, Brazil and most of the European Union. Travelers will also need to show evidence of a negative COVID-19 test performed within the last 72 hours of travel.

Billions of people will suddenly have access to visit the United States without the long quarantine restrictions that make vacations impractical for most travelers.

American Airlines President Robert Isom, in calling the company’s revenue for the third quarter in October, described the impending rush as a significant strain on demand for travel to and from the US.

Following the announcement of the White House, we saw an immediate increase in bookings in some of our major international markets, Isom said. Overnight, we saw a 66% increase in bookings in the UK, a 40% increase in Central Europe and a 74% increase in Brazil.

DFW Airport is scheduled for more than 2,800 international flights in December and will accept passengers from 61 foreign destinations. 61 non-stop international destinations break the record of airports achieved for the first time in 2019.

Cities that were not on the DFW flight charts a year ago, such as Amsterdam in the Netherlands and Lima, Peru, have been reintroduced. But some have not returned and may not return for many more months, including Qantas Airways flights to Sydney and American Airlines flights to Beijing and Shanghai.

Travel website Hopper says searches for international flights to the United States have increased 338% since the White House announced it Oct. 25.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines said Thursday that bookings for international flights have increased by 450% in the last six weeks and that many international flights on Monday will be 100% full. Expect high passenger volume to continue for weeks.

DFW Airport has 165 international flights scheduled for Monday, the first day with the new travel rules, according to the Diio flight timetable service from Cirium.

In North Texas, travel agents say they are seeing an increase in travelers from countries such as India and South America who have been eager to travel to the United States to see friends and family they have missed for almost two years. And U.S. travelers are booking overseas trips with diminished fears that changing travel restrictions or a negative diagnosis of COVID-19 could leave them stranded in a foreign country.

John Ackerman, senior vice president of global strategy and development for the DFWs, said European travel is expected to make a big comeback during next summer’s traditional holiday season.

We expect to have people who had traveled to Europe in 2020 start reserving travel again for next year, Ackerman said.

American Airlines passengers board a flight to DFW Airport from Terminal E at Minneapolis International Airport on Monday, November 1, 2021. (Tom Fox / The Dallas Morning News) (Tom Fox / Staff Photographer)

Planos Passport and Visa Express has seen an increase in demand for people seeking to renew or obtain new passports, said owner Madan Goyal.

We’ve had a lot of phone calls in recent weeks, Goyal said. People are looking at their passports and seeing that they are expiring, and then they call us and tell us they need to speed up.

Plano hairdresser Amy Kirkland made a quick order for a new passport for an unexpected trip to Canada planned by a longtime friend.

I’m not worried about traveling at all, even if I have to take a test, Kirkland said.

She said she was excited to be back on the trip, even if she did not know the exact details of her trip.

I went to New York every year for hair shows, but I haven’t been able to do it since it all started.

Amy Kirkland (left) from McKinney receives her passport prior to her trip to Canada from Madan Goyal on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Passport and Visa Express in Plano. (Juan Figueroa / The Dallas Morning News) (Juan Figueroa / Staff Photographer)

Some aspects, such as business travel, are still slow to recover, but trips to see friends and family are returning quickly with declining restrictions, said Sudeep Shah, owner of travel agency Plano Travel King.

There are people coming to attend weddings that have been postponed for the past two years and people with children or parents who have not seen them since the onset of the pandemic, Shah said.

Flights from Dallas to New Delhi via New York have been popular among travelers with links to India, Shah said. Meanwhile, tourist travelers have begun asking about trips across the Atlantic and Pacific next summer.

The next places people are seeing are North Africa, Tanzania, Greece and countries like Turkey, those that still feel like many of the attractions are done outside, Shah said.

Although business trips have been among the slowest segments to recover, Shah said he has started hearing from travelers interested in conferences and conventions next spring, many of which have been canceled over the past two years or are held only virtually. There are also business travelers and business owners who have postponed visits to overseas factories and trading partners.

Airlines indicate that most business travel is not recovering as fast as the leisure segment, perhaps because many large corporations have not yet requested that workers return to the office.

When big corporations get back to work, they will travel, American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said in October.

Travelers have been facing changing requirements for almost two years. For about a year, traveling to most international destinations required a negative test for COVID-19, sometimes in every corner and even within the United States in places like Hawaii. Now, most of these requirements have been removed for those who are fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.

Even if airlines and travel agents are excited about the shock for international travel, it is still unlikely to return to previous levels soon, said Michael Boyd, an aviation consultant with Boyd International Group.

About 30% of people are not yet fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and many do not want to bother with long transoceanic flights of six hours or more wearing a face mask, Boyd said. Plus, many parts of the world are still facing COVID-19 outbreaks or extreme responses to curb or prevent the virus, he said.

Air travel is only more volatile because people are told to wear a mask and who wants to do so for 10 hours at a time to fly to Vienna, Boyd said. Some people will do this, but some are not in the habit because they are not vaccinated or do not want to endure the rules of the mask.