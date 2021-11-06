International
Summit ski areas raise wages, hire international workers to cope with labor shortages
Hiring employees or lacking them continues to be a challenge for Summit County businesses. With the ski areas being the largest local employers of seasonal workers, where do they stand?
The four county ski areas of the Summit, the Arapahoe Basin ski area, the Breckenridge Ski Resort, the Copper Mountain Resort and the Keystone Resort all had different responses to the continuing manpower shortage.
A-Basin spokeswoman Katherine Fuller said the main challenge of the ski areas relates to work visas. Copper spokesman Taylor Prather reported that the resort has no employment problems. Breckenridge and Keystone spokeswoman Sara Lococo said this year has presented unique challenges on the personnel front, but would not specify what those challenges are.
Copper typically employs about 1,600 workers for its peak winter season and about 300 of them are part-time, Prather said Oct. 21. While hiring employees for the 2020-2021 season saw many challenges related to the pandemic, including the suspension of international work. Employee Visas Prather said the response to seasonal employment this year is similar to what was seen in 2019. She said the resort is excited to welcome international employees again.
Although it is a small percentage of our total workforce, it is definitely beneficial to be able to reinstate that program, Prather said on Thursday, Nov. 4, noting that the resort uses primarily the J-1 visa program.
While many local businesses are struggling to hire employees, Prather said she believes the reason Copper is not feeling the same strain is because the resort is a competitive employer within Summit County.
Being able to offer an affordable housing level of up to 45% of our workforce has helped us, Prather said.
Across the county in A-Basin, Fuller wrote in an email that employment for the season has generally been at the same level as previous seasons, with the exception of food and beverage workers, who have presented unique challenges. One of the main employment challenges that Fuller said A-Basin is struggling with is work visa limits.
The H-2B border abroad was met for the first time ever, Fuller wrote, referring to the legal limit on the total number of individuals per year who can be issued an H-2B visa. We lacked that lid, so we could not bring the cooks we had hired. This has been our biggest challenge this season.
Despite obstacles with the H-2B visa cap, Fuller said the ski area was still able to employ international workers and noted that there are some more international workers than in previous seasons. In addition to the return of seasonal employees, A-Basin this season employs about 200 new seasonal employees. To attract employees, Fuller said the ski area did more local recruitment than usual.
We have also contacted social platforms targeting underrepresented populations within the ski industry, Fuller wrote.
In Breckenridge and Keystone, Lococo wrote in an email that resorts are focusing on competitive pay, benefits, company culture and leadership development to attract employees despite job challenges this year. She noted that Vail Resorts increased its salaries before the ski season, raising the hourly wage from $ 12.50 to $ 15. The company-wide announcement was made in June.
Summit Countys ski areas tend to keep their salaries similar to each other to stay competitive. Prather reported that Copper also raised his initial salary to $ 15 an hour as did A-Basin.
Lococo said seasonal employees from previous winters are working at resorts this season alongside new employees. She noted that most of the resort workforce is seasonal, but did not provide specific numbers.
