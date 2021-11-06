Raptors Succeed Through International Diversity

As the Toronto Raptors practice ends, there are a group or two, three, sometimes four or more players standing behind for a while to do some extra work. They stand facing each other or gather in a circle depending on the numbers and let the basketballs fall to the ground as if they were becoming soccer balls.

This season, the Raptors have gone with a holeless approach to their roster, as Fred VanVleet so eloquently put it during the pre-season. They have built a close-knit team that is unique not only this year, but throughout NBA history. Just look at the walls of the OVO training facility and this particular is proudly presented in the form of 10 flags representing the historical diversity of this Raptors team. Those flags, from Canada, Saint Lucia, Germany, Ukraine, Nigeria, Japan, Britain, Cameroon, Slovenia and the United States set an NBA record for the most diverse team in league history, leading the 2013-14 NBA champion San Antonio Spurs. .

It is no wonder that practices usually start and end with a little perseverance, said German striker Isaac Bonga.

“We play a little football tennis, I (Precious) and I played,” said Goran Dragic, who grew up playing football until he was 12 at home in Slovenia. “We cheat with the ball, we follow, nothing major. “It’s hard to do with basketball because it’s a little harder, but if we had some soccer balls it would be very interesting to see who is good and who is not.”

This is a divisive topic within the Raptors. Ask Bonga who the best player is and he means who he is, “they know I have skills.” A bit different.

“Incorrect. “I am the best footballer on the team,” he replied when asked about Bonga’s announcement. “From a landslide. “I am the best footballer on the team.”

Dragic, the group diplomat, did not say who the best player was, but he was convinced that Bonga could not keep up with his or Achiuwa’s skills.

“Come on, man. Hell no. He is not. First of all, when Precious and I usually start practicing, we cheat with the ball. “I have never seen him do that,” Dragic said. “I know Precious is good enough. I do not know Siakami. OG is not. “OG is very strong for football.”

Despite domestic football rivalries, that international taste in the squad has allowed the group to rise faster than expected. It is the diversity of culture, experience and life that has created an acquaintance with each other.

“Everyone comes from different parts of the world, different cultures, and let’s say Siakam or Svi (Mykhailiuk) or OG, I can connect with them because they went through the same thing as me,” Dragic said. “When you are young, you go to another country, then you have to adapt, you have to learn another language, you have to meet different people. So it is not easy and especially you expand your view of other cultures and everything. It’s much easier to connect with them. “

“I think boys are naturally themselves and we all respect each other,” Achiuwa added. “We all understand each other. We understand people’s personalities and we all respect him and everyone is able to express themselves in a respectful way where it does not bother the other person. “

Through nine games, Toronto’s ability to communicate, to gel and, frankly, to defend with fast feet thanks to some footballing skills, has allowed the Raptors to exceed expectations. They rank close to leading the league in defensive rating and have taken on the intricate defensive rotations of Raptors coach Nick Nurse with far more success than last year’s group.

In a copycat league where teams always seek to reach with a small advantage to achieve one or two wins per season, the Raptors may have found something the rest of the world is still trying to figure out. Diversity works.

