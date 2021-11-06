International
Raptors Succeed Through International Diversity
As the Toronto Raptors practice ends, there are a group or two, three, sometimes four or more players standing behind for a while to do some extra work. They stand facing each other or gather in a circle depending on the numbers and let the basketballs fall to the ground as if they were becoming soccer balls.
This season, the Raptors have gone with a holeless approach to their roster, as Fred VanVleet so eloquently put it during the pre-season. They have built a close-knit team that is unique not only this year, but throughout NBA history. Just look at the walls of the OVO training facility and this particular is proudly presented in the form of 10 flags representing the historical diversity of this Raptors team. Those flags, from Canada, Saint Lucia, Germany, Ukraine, Nigeria, Japan, Britain, Cameroon, Slovenia and the United States set an NBA record for the most diverse team in league history, leading the 2013-14 NBA champion San Antonio Spurs. .
It is no wonder that practices usually start and end with a little perseverance, said German striker Isaac Bonga.
“We play a little football tennis, I (Precious) and I played,” said Goran Dragic, who grew up playing football until he was 12 at home in Slovenia. “We cheat with the ball, we follow, nothing major. “It’s hard to do with basketball because it’s a little harder, but if we had some soccer balls it would be very interesting to see who is good and who is not.”
This is a divisive topic within the Raptors. Ask Bonga who the best player is and he means who he is, “they know I have skills.” A bit different.
“Incorrect. “I am the best footballer on the team,” he replied when asked about Bonga’s announcement. “From a landslide. “I am the best footballer on the team.”
Dragic, the group diplomat, did not say who the best player was, but he was convinced that Bonga could not keep up with his or Achiuwa’s skills.
“Come on, man. Hell no. He is not. First of all, when Precious and I usually start practicing, we cheat with the ball. “I have never seen him do that,” Dragic said. “I know Precious is good enough. I do not know Siakami. OG is not. “OG is very strong for football.”
Despite domestic football rivalries, that international taste in the squad has allowed the group to rise faster than expected. It is the diversity of culture, experience and life that has created an acquaintance with each other.
“Everyone comes from different parts of the world, different cultures, and let’s say Siakam or Svi (Mykhailiuk) or OG, I can connect with them because they went through the same thing as me,” Dragic said. “When you are young, you go to another country, then you have to adapt, you have to learn another language, you have to meet different people. So it is not easy and especially you expand your view of other cultures and everything. It’s much easier to connect with them. “
“I think boys are naturally themselves and we all respect each other,” Achiuwa added. “We all understand each other. We understand people’s personalities and we all respect him and everyone is able to express themselves in a respectful way where it does not bother the other person. “
Through nine games, Toronto’s ability to communicate, to gel and, frankly, to defend with fast feet thanks to some footballing skills, has allowed the Raptors to exceed expectations. They rank close to leading the league in defensive rating and have taken on the intricate defensive rotations of Raptors coach Nick Nurse with far more success than last year’s group.
In a copycat league where teams always seek to reach with a small advantage to achieve one or two wins per season, the Raptors may have found something the rest of the world is still trying to figure out. Diversity works.
Further reading
The new contracts have allowed Khem Birch & Gary Trent Jr. to thrive this season
The Raptors do not take for granted the victory after the disappointing 2020-21 campaign
Crafty Fred VanVleet leads the Raptors to victory for the 5th time in a row
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/nba/raptors/news/toronto-raptors-success-international-diversity-soccer-skills
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]