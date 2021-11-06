CIA Director Bill Burns sent to Moscow to warn Russia about troop gathering near Ukraine

The Biden administration has stepped up its efforts in recent days to de-escalate growing tensions between Moscow and Kiev. Following his meetings in Russia, Burns spoke by telephone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an effort to defuse tensions, sources told CNN. A senior State Department official was also sent to Kiev on Thursday to support those efforts.

“The rise, along with energy blackmail, suggests a more aggressive Russian stance,” a Zelensky adviser told CNN.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Friday that the “scale” and “size of units we are seeing” from Russia is “unusual.”

“We continue to monitor this closely and, as I have said before, any escalating or aggressive action by Russia would be a major concern for the United States,” he said.

Burns as the main mediator

Ratings on Russia’s motives vary widely within the administration, with some sources telling CNN they believe Russia may be preparing for an invasion, while others suggest they are conducting a drill, or simply trying to intimidate Ukraine.

And publicly, Ukraine has downplayed the idea that Russia is building its military presence near the border beyond normal levels. Russia has “established a practice of” transferring and accumulating military units in order to maintain tension in the region and political pressure on neighboring countries, “Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

But in a bid to prevent any escalation, Biden sent Burns to Moscow on Tuesday, where he met with Kremlin officials in a bid to thwart any plan for an offensive by saying the U.S. was closely monitoring troop movements, according to people. informed. at their meeting.

Burns also raised U.S. concerns that Russia is close to using its gas exports as leverage, with Ukraine and other European countries projected to suffer from winter energy crises.

Following his meetings in Moscow, Burns telephoned Zelensky on Wednesday to convey the administration’s concerns over Russia’s conduct and to assure him that the US is closely following Russian activity, according to a person with direct knowledge of the call.

Satellite images taken by Maxar Technologies on Monday demonstrate the type of irregular movements of Russian troops and equipment that US officials are concerned about. The images show Russian troops, tanks and artillery piling up near the Russian city of Yelnya, and the Biden administration is more concerned than it was in the spring that Russia could launch an invasion, two senior U.S. officials said.

In response to questions about satellite imagery, Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters this week that “the movement of our military equipment or army units through the territory of the Russian Federation is exclusively our business.” He added: “Russia has never threatened anyone, does not threaten and does not pose a threat to anyone. But against the background of very aggressive expansionist tendencies, especially on the part of NATO and other countries, Russia has always taken measures to ensure security. his will and will continue to do so. ”

But a U.S. official told CNN that the U.S. has “serious concerns” about building Russia, adding: “It would be foolish for us not to consider the possibility of an invasion or incursion.”

Another State Department official and a senior aide to Congress noted that U.S. concerns stem mainly from the fact that Russia appears to be deploying in the country if it wants to take action against Ukraine quickly.

“It is certainly an unprecedented gathering and if Russia wanted to invade Ukraine, it has the ability and capacity to defeat Ukrainian forces,” he said. “With such a large gathering, Putin could order an invasion at any time and there would be very little warning.”

Intense spread with allies

European diplomats in the US and Europe say the US has made intensive contact with Russia, an effort that began only in recent days.

“The administration is very, very concerned, this is the most worrying thing I have heard about Russia in a really long time,” said one diplomat. “I would not underestimate this. They are doing a massive outreach to raise awareness of this.”

The concerns the U.S. is sharing are “quite specific,” said another diplomat, who echoed others by saying they are now being carefully and closely considered in European capitals, where perceptions of the Russian threat are changing. However, diplomats from five different European countries acknowledged that the trend of Russian actions regarding Ukraine has been worrying.

Concerns over the Kremlin’s intentions stem from Russia’s occupation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014. The US-led international community imposed sanctions on Russia over its subsequent illegal annexation of Ukrainian territory, but multilateral sanctions have done nothing to delay it. Russia back from the peninsula. Putin has made clear his plans to keep Russian forces there, despite international opposition.

“They are definitely being taken very seriously,” the second diplomat said. “There’s clearly a trend line here – you can certainly go back to 2014,” when Russia invaded Crimea. “But since the spring of this year,” a constellation of developments has attracted attention, including the Russian escalation around Ukraine, the only partial withdrawal of those troops, Russia’s move to leave behind some military equipment at the border, and a sharpening of the Russians. . rhetoric about Ukraine.

The diplomats noted an article President Vladimir Putin wrote this summer, which one diplomat described as a “revisionist manifesto” on Ukrainian history aimed at adapting to Russian arguments and denying the foundation for a Ukrainian state. Recently, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, wrote a similar article denigrating Ukraine and its leaders.

Watching ‘with all our abilities’

The administration is far from reaching a consensus on Russia’s intentions, however, and other defense officials told CNN they have seen no indication that Russia is preparing for a sustained operation as an invasion. That would require supplies to be brought to the area such as food, fuel and spare parts, officials said.

Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said this week that the US was not seeing anything to indicate an imminent Russian move in Ukraine, but he still expressed concern about the “significant amount” of military movements along the border.

Speaking to NBC’s Lester Holt at the Aspen Security Forum, Milley said Russian activity was “nothing overtly aggressive in itself”, but he warned that the US was monitoring the movements “with all our might”.

Ukrainian officials, meanwhile, say they do not believe the US has done enough to thwart Russian aggression. Kiev has pushed the US to do more to stop the operation of the Russia-Germany gas pipeline known as the Nordic Stream 2, which will allow Russia to completely bypass Ukraine when sending gas to Europe and, argues Kiev , make Ukraine even more vulnerable. to Russian advances.

But the Biden administration lifted some sanctions on Nord Stream 2 earlier this year, hosted a summit with Putin in June, and sought to find common ground with Moscow on issues such as ransomware and nuclear stability.

“The best signal that the administration can send to Russia now, to show that there are consequences for their behavior, would be to change the course of Nord Stream 2,” adviser Zelensky said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Zelensky on the sidelines of the UN climate summit earlier this week, where they discussed common concerns about the unusual Russian military movement and the potentially forced use of the country’s supplies. his energy, said a State Department official. The topics will be reviewed when Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba travels to Washington for talks with Blinken next week, the official said.