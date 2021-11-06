Nicaraguanians to head to polling stations Sunday in what international community calls fake elections





HAVANA e Vogël, Fla. On Sunday, millions of Nicaraguanians will head to the polls in what the international community is calling a sham election, following several arrests of potential political opponents by former President Daniel Ortega and his wife and vice president, the Rosario government. Murillos. On Friday, Local 10s Hatzel Vela spoke with Berta Valle. She is the wife of Felix Maradiaga, one of the presidential candidates left behind bars. FILE – In this photo file of September 18, 2019, Nicaraguan opposition activist Felix Maradiaga, in the center, stands out as the national anthem is sung during a press conference in Managua, Nicaragua. Nicaragua National Police have arrested on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, Maradiaga, a potential challenger to President Daniel Ortega, the third opposition candidate for the November 7 election, arrested last week. (AP Photo / Alfredo Zuniga, File) (Copyright 2019. The Associated Press. All rights reserved) He was removed from the car very violently … he was beaten and disappeared, Valle said. For 84 days, Maradiaga was gone without being seen by his family or his lawyers. He was finally able to see his sister and described the cruel conditions he encountered, where he was subjected to daily interrogation. Maradiaga is one of seven presidential candidates, either in jail or under house arrest. Ad So how can we talk about elections when we have our candidates in jail and the only political party participating in the polls are Sandinista and Daniel Ortega, Valle said. The Nicaraguan opposition is now refusing to participate in what they are calling rigged elections. The government has banned mass campaign rallies under pandemic restrictions. There are no political ads on television. Even on the streets, evidence of the upcoming election is limited to a few small street posters and posters of candidates the size of letters glued to light poles. FILE – In this June 17, 2021 file photo, a billboard promoting President Daniel Ortega and his wife and Vice President Rosario Murillo covers a truck passing through Managua, Nicaragua. The US State Department announced on Monday, July 12, 2021 that it will lift travel visas for the 100 lawmakers, judges and prosecutors who helped President Daniel Ortega’s regime. (AP Photo / Miguel Andres, File) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) The opposition calls on the international community not to legitimize the elections. They hope that the Organization of American States will take action at their next meeting, on November 11th. In South Florida, members of the expatriate community of Nicaragua are planning their events to protest against the Ortega government. On Sunday at 11 a.m., there will be a march from the Nicaraguan Consulate to nearby Jose Marti Park in Little Havana. At 13:00 a mass will be held at St. Agatha Catholic Church and from 14:00 to 18:00, while a landing is planned at Ruben Dario Park on Flagler Street and 98th Avenue.

