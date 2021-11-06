Explosion at Windsor Stellantis plant believed to be “deliberate action”

Content of the article
Windsor Police Services have confirmed that they believe the explosion at the Stellantiss Windsor Assembly Plant on Thursday was a deliberate act.
Production resumed on Friday morning as scheduled
Police went to the plant around 5:45 p.m. and found suspicious items at the site of the blast. The blast occurred on the west side of the plant on the second floor in an area used for storage.
The factory resumed production Friday morning and Windsor Police also spent the morning at the factory.
Investigators believe this was a deliberate act and are seeking any information that could help identify a suspect or suspect, wrote Windsor Corporate Communications police services officer Talya Natyshak.
There was no active fire as a result of the explosion.
It is learned that after the explosion at the site of the explosion suspicious items were found and the police have launched an investigation.
Natyshak said the investigation remains ongoing and will include testing the remains of the package.
The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit (EDU), Unit K-9, Forensic Identification Unit and Firefighters Unit have arrived at the scene as part of the investigation.
The workers were sent home late Thursday afternoon before police arrived at 5:45 p.m. as a precaution. The blast did not cause any injuries.
In a post on the Unifor Local 444s Facebook page, President Dave Cassidy confirmed that the union was cooperating with the police investigation and gave a stern message to its membership.
It is essential to make sure that when our members go to work, they feel safe and secure, Cassidy wrote.
Over the past two weeks, there have been several incidents happening at the factory based on anxiety. I know we have had some tough news lately, but any attack on objects cannot and will not be accepted and must be stopped.
All of our livelihoods depend on the future of the plant.
The source of voltage at the plant is Stellantiss’s latest decision to eliminate the second shift in April due to the global microchip shortage which is limited production and the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Another irritating for workers is the company mandate that all its employees should be vaccinated by mid-December or risk discipline including dismissal.
Believe and know that we are working through the unprecedented challenges we face now, wrote Cassidy.
Any deception will negatively affect our reputation and our future, this is a fact.
Stellantiss Communications chief in Canada Lou Ann Gosselin postponed comment on the nature of the incident to police, but said some skilled trade workers reported as normal for their shift midnight Thursday.
The space has since been cleared and employees are expected to report to work on their scheduled time, Gosselin said.
The health and safety of our employees, as well as the safety of the community, are our top priority.
Regular production schedule with two shifts resumed Friday morning. There is no production planned for the factory on Saturday.
