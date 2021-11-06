CBP: “Be prepared to increase waiting time” International bridge restrictions to be eased Monday





EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials say Monday they plan and prepare for long waiting times at international border crossings. November 8 will be the first time that vaccinated non-citizens can cross the border for the first time since March 20, 2020. A woman who passes regularly is predicting it will take hours to spend Monday morning. “Three to five hours on Monday, so I came today, I’m not coming on Monday,” said Maria Bernal. Bernal says she is not the only one from her family who has passed. “My grandchildren come to work and so does my son, what can we do? There are a lot of people, it is a great demand… “ The acting director of the port of El Paso, Ray Provencio, says having enough manpower to open all the lines on the bridge is not possible. “What do we anticipate for Monday, of course, I will go to the staff properly, but we can not stand to say adults, there have been requests if you will open all the lanes for 24 hours, we can not hold,” said Provence. To the waiting times is added the additional documentation required to cross: Evidence of COVID-19 vaccination. The CBP requires travelers to have all the required documents and be prepared to say verbally if they are vaccinated, why they are crossing and have vaccination evidence to move the line quickly. “You have to be prepared to increase the waiting time, and as I said it is a shared responsibility, we have a responsibility to ensure that trade and legal travel take place, while at the same time the incoming traveling public must be prepared. to present the application documents as well “, said Provencio. The only trial of the following COVID-19 vaccines will be accepted at ports of entry: J&J, Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Covidshield, Sinopharm and Sinovac. “Whatever they are able to give us proof whether it is a QR code or maybe it is some kind of printed medical document or some other type of printed document, our officers will review it upon request,” Provencio said. While reopening means longer waiting times, a taxi driver in El Paso says he hopes it means more business to him. “We need to have a better business after this coming Monday for the people who have their businesses in the city center, all the shops, restaurants and all kinds of shops. I believe it will be better for all of us here… ” Mario Soto, taxi driver downtown. Unexpected Impact: How traffic, holiday shopping and gas prices could change as international bridges reopen Monday

Restrictions on border travel were set on March 20, 2020 and extended monthly as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among countries. For local and latest news, sports, weather alerts, videos and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News app from Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

