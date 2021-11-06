DFW Airport prepares for return of international passengers from 33 countries – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth





Airports in the US can welcome vaccinated international travelers from 33 countries starting Monday. Friday afternoon held a large amount of passenger traffic at DFW International Airport in hopes of more traffic starting Monday. Terminal D, where the biggest impact from the COVID-19 travel restrictions has been felt, international passenger traffic this year has decreased by 40% compared to the same time in 2019. All that changes on Monday with the US once again allowing international passengers from 33 countries, including the most populous world like China, India and most of Europe, as long as those travelers are vaccinated and have a negative test for COVID-19 within 72 hours of traveling. International travelers under the age of 18 are not subject to the vaccine requirement due to the limited supply of vaccines and suitability for that age group worldwide. Maggie Butler from Chicago was flying from Terminal D on Friday on her way to the UAE and says she welcomes the return of international pilots to her hometown as well. I think everyone expects to get back to normal, so yes, I look forward to seeing people who are able to travel back and forth again, Butler said. Travel page Hopper says international searches for flights to the U.S. have increased by 338% since the announcement of the lifting of restrictions was made in September with Tampa, San Francisco, Miami and Dallas mentioned as the top four cities required for flights. However, some aviation observers say they do not see a large wave of international travelers coming to the US in the short term. Michael Boyd is an aviation consultant with Colorado-based Boyd Group International. I just do not see much tourist traffic coming to DFW starting Monday, Boyd said. Boyd added other factors such as mask requirements and low vaccination rates in other countries mean that domestic international terminals may not return immediately even with the removal of travel restrictions. You’ll have personal travel people going to see Grandma in Omaha, but you won’t see as many people coming here for the wonderful vacation as they could have done in 2019, Boyd said. They are months or maybe even a few years off. Responsibility for verifying vaccine status for international travelers will fall on domestic air carriers instead of a government agency. On Friday, Fort Worth-based American Airlines told NBC5 it was ready for the return of international passengers on Monday. Our team is working hard in preparation to support our clients and our team members when the new approach takes effect, a spokesman said. David Sweeney from Austin arrived at the DFW on Friday on a return flight from Paris. He added that he is skeptical of a plan that leaves the responsibility of verifying vaccines to airlines. The American could not even get my TV to play while flying here, so I’m a little nervous about that, Sweeney said.

