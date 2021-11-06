Waiting time at the airport is likely to increase due to new COVID travel rules

The United States reopens Monday to foreign visitors from dozens of countries.

Airlines and CBPris expect the new travel rules will lead to an increase in travel.

International travelers must be prepared to face obstacles once the new travel rules take effect.

Are you planning to travel internationally next week? Be prepared for the busiest airports and border crossings.

US Airlines and Customs and Border Protection expect an increase in travel starting Monday, day USAreopens to foreign visitors from dozens of countries and the U.S. borders with Canada and Mexico reopen for non-essential travel.

Add to a set new entry requirementsfor international visitors to be verified by COVID-19 vaccine-resistant airlines, a negative coronavirus test and certification forms and barriers are unavoidable.

“It will be a little slow at first, I can assure you.”Delta CEO, Ed Bastian said last week at a U.S. Travel Association conference. “There will be lines, unfortunately.”

Airlines are preparing for a huge increase in travelers eager for vacation in the United States or reunited with loved ones.

According to spokesman Andrew Scott, many of Virgin Atlantic flights to the US on Monday, including the first flight to the US that day from London to New York, have been sold.

United Airlines expects more than 30,000 people to fly to the US that day. This equates to one peak summer day for the airline.

Most flights will be “quite full,” according to spokeswoman Nicole Carriere.

Delta Air Lines said many of its Monday flights to the US have been sold and that the planes are expected to be relatively full in the coming weeks. The airline has seen a 450% increase in bookings by travelers living outside the US in the weeks since the reopening announcement, spokesman Morgan Durrant said. Most popular destinations: New York, Atlanta, Boston and Orlando, Florida.

British Airways is operating 26 flights to 15 destinations including New York, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta and Los Angeles on Monday, flights that will now involve a mix of passengers from both sides of the Atlantic instead of mostly American citizens. Countries in Europe and the UKreopened their borders American citizens in stages and with various entry restrictions during the summer.

Airlines expect some international passengers to be unfamiliar with all the new or rusty rules of 20 months without a flight overseas, which could slow things down at the airport. Most advise passengers to arrive at least three hours early.

Long queues were common at popular holiday destinations like Cancun, Mexico, earlier this year when The US began looking for evidence of a negative coronavirus test or virus cure for all passengers flying in the country, including U.S. citizens. And there were Persistent confusion over Hawaii’s strict restrictions on COVID-19and airport lines as documents are checked.

In emails and on their websites, US and foreign airlines are reminding passengers of upcoming international flights from previously banned countries of entry restrictions and showing them mobile apps where they can upload vaccination tests, results of tests and other information required so that things go smoothly at check-in.

American Airlines sends alerts to passengers about new U.S. entry rules when they book and follow one week, 72 hours and 24 hours before departure.

Travelers anticipating a “little wait”

Sam Nagy is flying from Manchester, England, to Orlando on Monday with his wife and 2-year-old for a vacation they had to reschedule four times during the pandemic.

Earlier this week, he received an email from Virgin Atlantic outlining the steps he needed to take before the flight “to ensure your smooth departure and arrival at USgoes”.

“We know that international travel feels a little different now, with all measures in place to ensure you fly safely and well during the Covid-19 pandemic,” the email said. “By carefully checking the entry requirements for your trip to the US. And following the requirements, you will be ready for your trip and can begin to look forward to your trip, whether for fun, business or reunion with loved ones.”

Nagy said via email that he expects some trouble on his first trip to the United States since 2018.

He expects a long check-in line at Manchester airport as some passengers struggle with their documents and a “short wait” to clear US Customs and Border Protection at Orlando International Airport, as this could “hit” and lose at best. times. “

He plans to take steps to solve any problems in the trip to the “favorite family place in the world”.

Their first stop in Orlando after renting a car: The Adventure Islands theme park at Universal Orlando Resort.

“It has become our favorite thing,” he said.

For U.S. citizens and international travelers from countries that are not subject to travel bans, clearing the CBP process upon arrival at U.S. airports has been a relative breeze.

With a much larger group of travelers now eligible to visit, those lines will last especially during peak travel periods.

“Now, you’re going to see an increase in waiting time … because we have more people coming,” Aaron Bowker, director of the Office of Field Operations Communication, told CBP.

But Bowker said the lines will simply begin to return to normal, not become “astronomical.”

He said CBP staff at airports remained the same during the pandemic, but workers were given different tasks. With the volume of travel expected to increase, they will return to the front lines as needed.

“This is nothing new to us,” Bowker said.

Bowker said the CBP can match the staff with the crowds expected at the airports because they know in advance how many passengers are arriving and when thanks to the airline passenger manifestations it receives.

This is not the case at land borders as passengers coming by car do not make reservations.

Another big change: CBP officers at airports will not have to check for vaccine tests or coronavirus test results because this is being handled by airlines in the city of departure.

Bowker’s advice for people catching international flights to the U.S. in the near future is to be prepared and not expect short waiting times for pandemics, like the average of 20 minutes at New York JFK Airport.

Land border officials urge travelers to “be patient”

It is another story for CBP officers at land crossings because they will be in charge of verifying the documents.

U.S. land borders and ferry ports are set to allow travelers to cross for non-essential reasons for the first time since March 21, 2020, as long as they are fully vaccinated.

“For travelers making the trip to the United States, we urge you to be patient with our officers as we begin further reopening of cross-border travel, “CBP Executive Director of Passenger and Passenger Programs Matthew Davies told a news conference Tuesday.” CBP is anticipating an increase in travel and waiting time across the border ”.

CBP officials said that although their staff faces a near deadline for federal vaccine mandates, the department has enough staff to handle the increase.

“We know and expect that there will be waiting time as traffic increases, but we expect to have a full staffing to handle the increase as the journey resumes,” Davies said.

CBP suggests that travelers crossing the border come prepared with the proper documentation in hand. Travelers can also benefit from CBP programs such as his facial biometrics or his CBP One mobile app.

Which countries were involved in the travel ban in the US?

The first restrictions imposed by the US were initially set in 2020 to slow the spread of COVID-19 and were reinstated by President Joe Biden in January after then-President Donald Trump lifted the restrictions a few days before the end of his term. The country prohibits entry for most travelers from: