New York City eager to welcome international tourists as pandemic recovery continues – CBS New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) International tourists will soon flock to our shores and New York City is eager to welcome them.
Hotels here in the city are starting to see an influx of people. The queue inside the Hyatt Grand Central was long and the rooms are almost sold out.
Seeing life in New York City in Midtown is now very exciting, said Joe Gaeta, regional director of sales and marketing at Hyatt.
Most people at the hotel are from the Tri-State area, but that will soon change as the United States opens its borders to vaccinated international tourists.
We were seeing bookings, most came from the UK, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, Gaeta said.
Attracting those visitors is something where the city is focused.
Restaurants have reopened and Broadway is back, but a major part missing is international tourists, especially in Times Square, and that will change on Monday.
This is the last piece of the pie. It’s the international visitor, the most lucrative segment, so it has not felt the same, said Chris Heywood, with the city’s official travel agency, NYC & Company.
Heywood says foreign travelers are the key to our recovery.
It is usually about 20% of the volume, but they represent 50% of spending because they tend to stay longer and spend more while they are here, Heywood said.
Precisely for this reason, the international crowd also helps Broadway.
They represent about 15% of our business on an annual basis. They stay longer, buy more tickets. We love to have them, said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League.
Another sector eager for their return bars and restaurants.
The lack of these international tourists simply complicated the crisis, said Andrew Rigie, executive director of the Hospitality Alliance in NYC.
Now is a good time like any other to welcome them.
Holiday season in New York City, New York is its core, so people will love to be here. We have to start somewhere. His big news. They were optimistic. We also need to be realistic, Rigie said.
Meanwhile, the city control office says air travel to the region has stalled since September, 40% below pre-pandemic trends, but on Monday that too must change as we approach normalcy.
CBS2 Kevin Rincon contributed to this report.
