DVIDS – News – NPS Professor of Applied Mathematics receives George Boole International Award

The basis of the digital world lies in Boolean functions, illustrated by seemingly random combinations of voices and singles. It is derived from pure mathematics called Boolean logic developed in the mid-1800s by George Boole. He would never have imagined that the theoretical principle would initially become so vital in mainstream society.

Boolean functions are now used by digital computer processors and cryptography, and are known as Boolean cryptographic functions.

The Boolean functions themselves are essential for ensuring reliable communication, explains Dr. Pantelimon Stanica, Acting Mathematics Professor at the Postgraduate Maritime School (NPS). Every single symmetric encryption method out there has several steps in the algorithm that uses Boolean functions to be able to counter attacks that can be implemented on a system.

Stanica received this year the George Boole International Prize, which is awarded annually by an international team to one or two researchers who have made a major impact in the field of Boolean functions. He was named by many scholars around the world for his work in improving Boolean cryptographic functions.

Some people say I coined the term, but maybe not, laughs Stanica.

He may not have been the first to call it cryptographic Boolean, but he is one of the biggest names in this line of work. He co-authored two award-winning publications of Boolean Cryptographic Functions and Applications with his colleague Thomas W. Cusick of the University of Buffalo. Their book is the first to cover Boolean cryptographic functions in English.

Boolean cryptographic functions are essential components in secure communication algorithms. Secure communications are one of the three main areas of focus for the NPS Department of Applied Mathematics because it is so important to the Navy, on shore and at sea.

The Navy is more dependent than any other military service on secure communications due to the need for command and control and the dispersed nature of the force. When we send ships forward, we have to communicate with them, and we do so through satellite communications and other means, so we rely heavily on secure and reliable communications, explains Dr. Thor Martinsen, a permanent military professor also in the department of applied mathematics. .

Martinsen says Stanica leads secure communications research efforts in the department. Stanica has devoted his life to the study of mathematics with a special interest in cryptography and number theory. He has published over 185 scientific papers with people around the world and has taught for many masters and doctorates. students along the way. Martinsen was previously one of his doctoral students.

Pante’s life is a mathematical quest. This is what he does. This is what he thinks about from the moment he wakes up until he goes to bed. says Martinsen. If Ph.D. student, it is good to have a role model like that Someone who is prolific at publishing and thinking about math.

Stanica has worked with researchers from all over Germany, South Africa and Mexico. He said that the last time he made a trip to India, one of his most visited places, he found a whiteboard in his hotel room and was welcomed by doctors who came to work with him from nine in the morning. until 11 p.m. But this is how Stanica likes it. He always works and is very happy that his wife is very supportive and encouraging about his work.

My wife joined at 5:00 in the morning to watch [Boole] the awards ceremony and my lecture after, Stanica smiles.