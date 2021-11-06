LIV Sothebys International Realty, Jonathan Danton





LIV Sothebys International Realty is proud to announce that one of its brokers, Jonathan Danton, represented the highest-priced residential real estate sale in the City of Golden within the last 20 years. The sale of the 22,101 Bear Tooth Drive, which closed for $ 5,025,000 on Friday, Oct. 29, represents the strength of the luxury real estate market in this incredible Colorado community. This single Golden House stands out from other local listings thanks to its spacious space, thoughtful design and proximity to nature. The vast 13,919-square-foot estate stretches across 35 acres covered by breathtaking open space and mountain views, something you don’t see every day in the City of Golden. Window walls and three million pounds of beautiful stone work make this property as unique as it is stunning. Selling this home helps illustrate the demand for luxury living in Colorado, Danton explained. At a time when so many people are looking for space and privacy, this home offers so much added value. It really has everything you need, lots of space to work and play with the added bonus of perfect positioning near open spaces for outdoor activities. The interior of the house is just as impressive. The entrance space sets the tone for the rest of the house with high ceilings and an indoor pool that runs smoothly outside for year-round water fun. A dream of the entertainers, the property contains eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, including the separate guest house, as well as large reception areas for friends and family, such as the formal dining room and the family room. Here memories can be made generation after generation. Home bonus rooms add even more options to the endless entertainment possibilities. Try enjoying wine from home in the wine cellar with 2000 bottles, temperature controlled or do a movie marathon at home. The study, complete with a chimney of its own, is the perfect place to work from home or to wrap yourself in a good book. Do a little exercise in the home gym, which is large enough to accommodate all the equipment you may need for a great workout. Just behind the house is White Ranch Park, a wide open space where nature is wild. Explore Colorado in nature without traveling far from home or enjoy the fresh air and scenic views from one of the house terraces. From here you can observe wildlife, such as deer, elk, coyote, and even the occasional bear, right in your backyard. Furthermore, the location offers easy access to Downtown Denver, Boulder and world-class skiing, all just a short drive away. To learn more about selling this impressive property or to start your buying or selling journey, contact Jonathan Danton by calling 720.403.1587. For all your real estate needs, contact LIV Sothebys International Realty by calling 303,893,3200 or visiting livsothebysrealty.com. The Denver Post news and newsrooms had no role in this post preparation.

