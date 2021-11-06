Events planned for International Education Week 2021





ofInternational Education Week 2021 (IEW) will be organized from 15-19 November 2021, to celebrate and raise the resilience of the OHIO Community in Global Engagement. Tuesday, November 16: International Education Week (IEW) Global Engagement Gala This year,IEW Galais taking place both personally and virtually. It will take place on Tuesday, November 16, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm in the front hall of the Baker University Center. The doors open at 5 p.m. Faculty, staff, alumni and community members in the region who have illustrated excellence in global engagement through teaching, learning, research, outreach and services will be celebrated. Please use this link for RSVPto join the gala and in what modality (personal discount is limited – secure your place soon). A virtual connection will be provided a few days before the event. Explore all the events of International Education Week at University calendar. Wednesday, November 17: Global perspective to make respect visible Join a special conversation to discuss the ideas of Respect and Belonging through a global lens. Global perspective to make respect visible will be held from noon to 1pm at the Baker Ballroom, with a virtual option available. itThe hybrid event will foster dialogue and discussion to explore the question, “How can the OHIO community better understand, engage and support the international population?” Participants are invited to share their knowledge and experiences and connect. The event is organized in partnership with the Division of Diversity and Inclusion, the International Student Union, International Student and Faculty Services, and the Office of Global Affairs. Virtual participation connection details will come. Attendance will be held in person at the Ball Baker Hall. Thursday, November 18: Maximizing Your OHIO Experience: Preparing for Global Opportunities A virtual informative event for lunch hours, Maximize your OHIO experience: Prepare for global opportunities, held during International Education Week from noon to 1pm Learn about resources available through Ohio State University and Ohio State University Alumni Association about local and global opportunities. Panelists include: Regina Yoong, 20 Senior Lecturer Ph.D. at the University of Malaya

Richard Quarshie, 18 MA, Academic Advisor, Interdisciplinary Studies, Commonwealth University of Virginia

Karma Armani, 21 MBA / 22 MSA Candidate University Ohio Registration is open to everyone. For questions, contact Anna-Kaye Rowe [email protected] Click here to register. Friday, November 19: Colloquium Africa @ OHIO with Dr. Lucky Wakantse-Odirile As the world continues to struggle with the plague of COVID-19, it is clear that the education sector is one of those most affected. In this Colloquium Africa @ OHIO with Dr. Lucky Wakantse Odirile, from noon to 13:00, Odirile shows how the University of Botswana responded to the challenges of COVID-19. Odirile is the Director of the Career and Counseling Center at the University of Botswana, where she oversees three units, counseling, careers, and graduate placement. In 2020, after COVID-19 was declared an international crisis, Odirile was chosen to lead the University of Botswana’s psychosocial and mental health team, which participated in the mental health needs of the front-line countries. She returns to Ohio University as a visiting professor to Robert and Rene after her acquaintances in 2015 and 2020 as an outstanding researcher who has had significant influence and contribution to education. She has also received George E Hill awards as well as awards for setting trends. Click here to join.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ohio.edu/news/2021/11/events-scheduled-2021-international-education-week The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos