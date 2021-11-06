The UN Human Rights Panel is pushing Sudan for a coup





GENEVA’s highest UN human rights body decided on Friday to appoint an independent expert to monitor and report abuses in Sudan since taking office less than two weeks ago, escalating international pressure. on the leaders of Africa’s third largest country to restore civilian rule. At an emergency session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, countries from all regions condemned the October 25 coup, the use of deadly force by the Sudanese army against pro-democracy demonstrators, and the forcible disappearance of secret ministers and politicians. , lawyers and activists. . They demanded their immediate release and the reinstatement of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who was arrested by the military. The takeover by the Sudanese military threatened to overturn a fragile transition to democracy in the African continent’s largest country after Algeria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as it emerged from decades of harsh autocratic rule and isolation. The coup followed a tough power-sharing deal with civilian leaders that was negotiated after a popular uprising of 2019 that toppled Omar Hassan al-Bashir, Sudan’s longtime dictator, who has been wanted for years on genocide charges. International Criminal Court.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the Sudanese military leader, has promised a return to a transitional government. But as of Friday, mediation efforts by Volker Perthes, a veteran German diplomat overseeing a UN relief mission in Sudan, showed no significant progress. In contrast, three Sudanese civilian leaders who met with Mr Perthes were reportedly arrested Thursday near the UN mission headquarters in Khartoum, angering UN officials who said it undermined the role of their organizations. The UN mission calls on the military leadership to stop arresting politicians and activists and to stop further human rights abuses, Farhan Haq, a spokesman for Secretary-General Antnio Guterres in New York, told reporters on Friday. . The Sudanese army took further action Friday, suggesting that junta leaders were trying to further strengthen their control over the country. State television reported that they had distributed the boards of all state-owned companies and agricultural projects. Since the coup, military and security forces have killed at least 13 civilians and injured more than 300, Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, told the council. Those responsible for these and other human rights violations should be held fully accountable for their actions, she said.

The 47-member council voted unanimously on a British-led resolution to immediately appoint an independent human rights expert who will work with the UN human rights office in Sudan to follow up and report on developments until the restoration of civil government. Sudan initially joined Britain, Germany, Norway and the United States in calling for the session, but later withdrew its support and its ambassador to Geneva, Ali Mahmoud, did not speak at the event. Russia, China and Venezuela, which often oppose resolutions aimed at a particular country, criticized the resolution as unwarranted foreign intervention but decided not to vote against it. While the Human Rights Council has no implementing power, its statements and recommendations can have a restrictive effect on countries that want to avoid the optics of embarrassment and isolation. Some diplomats who attended the council session did not limit their concern to the situation in Sudan. Africa has also been rocked over the past year by coups in Mali and Guinea, as well as by undemocratic power transitions in Chad and Tunisia, which critics have denounced as coups. Julia Imene-Chanduru, Namibia’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, told the council that coups should be criminalized and that he should send a message to oust those seeking to seize power by force of arms. Rick Gladstone contributed to reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/05/world/africa/un-rights-panel-sudan-coup.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos