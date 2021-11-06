International
Paterson ‘s fiasco confirms Boris Johnson’ s threat to British democracy Jonathan Freedland
Heven how many times should it happen? How much more evidence do we need that the country is run by a man with contempt for the rule of law who believes he and his friends are beyond his reach?
Boris Johnson told the nation again this week, as vividly as he could. In the face of the prospect that Owen Paterson, a fellow from the 2016 Brexit trenches, would be punished for what the parliamentary standards committee called a scandalous case of paid advocacy, Johnson instructed lawmakers to release his relative from the hook. The orders of the prime ministers, carefully followed by his 250 troops, were to stop the 30-day suspension of Patterson from the House of Commons and overturn the system he had found guilty, replacing it with one that would be more lenient. in his treatment of conservatives. because conservatives would project it and dominate it.
The movement was shocking because it was so cheeky, not because it was novel. Because this was simply the last case of Johnson deciding that an ally who clearly violates the rules should escape any consequences. The call must already be known. When Dominic Cummings decided that the national blockade did not really apply to him, Johnson stood by him. When Robert Jenrick hastened an illegal planning decision that would save Richard Desmond, a conservative donor, 45 million local taxes, Jenrick stood in his post. When it was found that Priti Patels’ harassing behavior was a violation of the ministerial code, she too retained office. If you are on Team Johnson, the normal rules do not apply.
Sometimes it has to do with the reward of loyalty or a valuable favor. So when the Lords Appointments Commission decided that another Conservative donor, Peter Cruddas, was not eligible to get a colleague, Johnson gave him one anyway. But just as often, the non-observance of the rules by the prime ministers extends to the most serious issues of the state.
One of his first actions in office was to suspend parliament altogether, an action overthrown by a unanimous supreme court. He later proposed post-Brexit legislation that a cabinet minister gladly acknowledged in the Municipal Assembly rostrum would violate international law.
Johnson does not consider binding even those laws which he himself laid down in the book of the statute. An impeccable source reports that, at the G7 summit in Cornwall, the prime minister told French President Emmanuel Macron that he had only signed some sort of Northern Ireland protocol, currently the cause of so much tension between the two countries.
And sometimes these two elements combine favors for friends and breaking the rules in state affairs. The most notable example is in the wealth of Covid-related contracts distributed to friends at the start of the pandemic, with a high-priority VIP lane created for those lucky enough to be in a ministerial contact book. This created a mess of fellow ministers, often selling goods or services that did not work, which both costs taxpayers ALL 2.8 billion AND wasting precious civil service time. As Jolyon Maugham says, The Good Law Drafts: They were so eager to get their spouses into the trough that they interfered in getting the right things.
Even the ugliest aspect of Paterson cases, the retrospective change of rules to produce a desired result is becoming very popular. This week the government has rewritten Job specifications for the new Ofcom chairman, as its favored candidate, former Daily Mail editor and ardent Brexitist Paul Dacre, failed to meet the initial standard. Practically, the new job description is open to one more, ah, confrontational candidate.
The pattern is now clear. Rules that may hold government accountable, that may act as a control over its power, should either be ignored or rewritten. Bodies implementing these rules will similarly be dismantled or sterilized in the name of reform. Johnson wanted to do this this week with the parliamentary standards system, adding it to a target list that already includes courts and the election commission. Meanwhile, his secretary of culture threatens the BBC, announcing that the fearless question of the prime minister by one of its interviewers has it costs a lot to the organization of money.
We hesitate to use the word because it sounds so hyperbolic, but that’s how the slide towards authoritarianism begins. Not as it was in the old news movies, with shy dictators and speeches on the balcony, but with chronicle and special treatment; with law enforcement for them and exceptions for us; with continued weakening and eventual lifting of restrictions on government power. It is the dismantling, little by little, block by block, of the apparatus that sustains a liberal democracy.
I spoke to a minister late Thursday who, though angry about Paterson’s downfall, was a total car accident, dismissed the idea that Johnson is like Hungarians Viktor Orbn on Eton’s tail. This was the Brexit gang taking care of one of its own, he said. Johnson continues to make special dispensations to his friends not out of a crazy desire by the government to destroy the democratic architecture, but because he wants to be liked It is a damaged need. Add to this, he says, a self-assessment to leave the vote that says to itself: Elites have disappointed the country; we should not follow their norms.
Even if you buy all of these, it does not matter. It does not matter the motive for Johnsons’ actions, but their impact. He did not succeed this time: rage from the usually supporting newspapers and on conservative benches forced a rapid decline. But that was what he wanted, and what most of his deputies were willing to give him a break in the rules to ensure that those in power were unrelated and increasingly difficult to ‘ was removed.
