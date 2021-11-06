



Quiz This week in the FP international news quiz: Fighting escalates in Ethiopia, COP26 convenes in Scotland and the Russian military is on the move.









A man shows the cover of a local newspaper at a street stall in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on November 3rd. EDUARDO SOTERAS / AFP via Getty Images November 5, 2021, at 16:05 Are you up to date with international news? Try yourself with our weekly quiz! Do you have any comments? Email [email protected] to let me know your thoughts. Are you up to date with international news? Try yourself with our weekly quiz! 1. Tensions have risen in Ethiopia this week, with rebels now threatening the country’s capital. What is the name of the rebel paramilitary group? Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Party

Tigray People’s Liberation Front

Democratic Front for Eritrean Unity

Gambella People’s Liberation Movement 2. The ruling Liberal Democratic Party in Japan held its majority in last Sunday’s election, with the help of its longtime coalition partner, a small pacifist party. What is the name of this partner party? Komeito

Innovation Party in Japan

Reiwa Shinsengumi

Democratic Constitutional Party Experts Tobias Harris and Levi McLaughlin show how the Komeito party has had a major impact on Japanese politics. 3. As world leaders discussed how to tackle climate change at the United Nations summit in Scotland this week, who in particular chose to attend virtually the event? British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo 4. At the UN Climate Summit, known as COP26, US President Joe Biden promoted his “Build a Better World Again” initiative, which is often seen as an attempt to compete with any major project. Chinese? BRICS

Belt and Road Initiative

Chinese Association for International Understanding

Great new game Last month, FP Keith Johnson dived deep into competing projects. 5. When it comes to greenhouse gas emissions, some lawyers argue that kelp would be a great help to offset their impact. What percentage of federal waters off the coast of California would have to be converted to kelp farms to offset emissions from the state’s agricultural industry? 4 percent

12 percent

26 percent

39 percent In the latest episode of The heat of the moment, a podcast by FP Studios in partnership with Climate Investment Funds, an ocean regeneration farmer detailing how to save the planet with a few shellfish, seaweed and kelp. 6. Some Persian Gulf states withdrew their ambassadors from which country last weekend over controversial comments by government ministers about the war in Yemen? Egypt

Turkey

Lebanon

Canada Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi said the Houthis are acting in self-defense in the conflict. 7. The Peruvian Congress approved the new cabinet of presidents this week. What is the name of the national leaders? Francisco Sagasti

Dina Boluarte

Manuel Merino

Pedro Castillo 8. On Monday, the European Commission intervened in an ongoing dispute between France and the United Kingdom over what issue? Train tunnels

Fishing rights

COVID-19 protocols

Authenticity of cheese 9. US officials raised concerns this week about the movement of Russian equipment near which state border? Mongolia

Ukraine

Latvia

finland FP Amy Mackinnon reports on what device movements might mean. 10. Which creature was controversially voted as the Bird of the Year in New Zealand 2021 this week? Kea, a parrot known for his intelligence

Pekapeka-tou-roa, or long-tailed night owl

Kakapo, or parrot owl

The victory of the long-tailed bats pushed the contest spokeswoman Laura Keown joke, I think I'll get fired. But in defense of night owl fans, the Maori word for bird, manu, can also describe other flying creatures.



