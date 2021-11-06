Quiz
This week in the FP international news quiz: Fighting escalates in Ethiopia, COP26 convenes in Scotland and the Russian military is on the move.
November 5, 2021, at 16:05
Are you up to date with international news? Try yourself with our weekly quiz!
Do you have any comments? Email [email protected] to let me know your thoughts.
1. Tensions have risen in Ethiopia this week, with rebels now threatening the country’s capital. What is the name of the rebel paramilitary group?
Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Party
Tigray People’s Liberation Front
Democratic Front for Eritrean Unity
Gambella People’s Liberation Movement
2. The ruling Liberal Democratic Party in Japan held its majority in last Sunday’s election, with the help of its longtime coalition partner, a small pacifist party. What is the name of this partner party?
Komeito
Innovation Party in Japan
Reiwa Shinsengumi
Democratic Constitutional Party
Experts Tobias Harris and Levi McLaughlin show how the Komeito party has had a major impact on Japanese politics.
3. As world leaders discussed how to tackle climate change at the United Nations summit in Scotland this week, who in particular chose to attend virtually the event?
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo
4. At the UN Climate Summit, known as COP26, US President Joe Biden promoted his “Build a Better World Again” initiative, which is often seen as an attempt to compete with any major project. Chinese?
BRICS
Belt and Road Initiative
Chinese Association for International Understanding
Great new game
Last month, FP Keith Johnson dived deep into competing projects.
5. When it comes to greenhouse gas emissions, some lawyers argue that kelp would be a great help to offset their impact.
What percentage of federal waters off the coast of California would have to be converted to kelp farms to offset emissions from the state’s agricultural industry?
4 percent
12 percent
26 percent
39 percent
In the latest episode of The heat of the moment, a podcast by FP Studios in partnership with Climate Investment Funds, an ocean regeneration farmer detailing how to save the planet with a few shellfish, seaweed and kelp.
6. Some Persian Gulf states withdrew their ambassadors from which country last weekend over controversial comments by government ministers about the war in Yemen?
Egypt
Turkey
Lebanon
Canada
Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi said the Houthis are acting in self-defense in the conflict.
7. The Peruvian Congress approved the new cabinet of presidents this week. What is the name of the national leaders?
Francisco Sagasti
Dina Boluarte
Manuel Merino
Pedro Castillo
8. On Monday, the European Commission intervened in an ongoing dispute between France and the United Kingdom over what issue?
Train tunnels
Fishing rights
COVID-19 protocols
Authenticity of cheese
9. US officials raised concerns this week about the movement of Russian equipment near which state border?
Mongolia
Ukraine
Latvia
finland
FP Amy Mackinnon reports on what device movements might mean.
10. Which creature was controversially voted as the Bird of the Year in New Zealand 2021 this week?
Kea, a parrot known for his intelligence
Pekapeka-tou-roa, or long-tailed night owl
Kakapo, or parrot owl
Kiwi, for the fifth year in a row
The victory of the long-tailed bats pushed the contest spokeswoman Laura Keown joke, I think I’ll get fired. But in defense of night owl fans, the Maori word for bird, manu, can also describe other flying creatures.
You scored
You scored
