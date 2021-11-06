syeceb- Native News – Seattle Public Schools









November, 2021 Volume 1.1 Dear professors, I hope our newsletter finds you healthy and in a good mood. Welcome to the first edition of syeceb, which means news on southern Lushootseed. In this issue you will find tribal history and Since ancient times suggestions for lessons and literature for your classes from Cultural Resources and Visual Arts Specialist Rachel Kresl and curriculum specialist Shana Brown. As you know, November is Native American Month and as always, our theme is More than a Month. This month we celebrate Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, and most importantly, the resilience of the Native American / Alaskan peoples. Please use their recommendations in November and beyond! Please enjoy these wonderful titles. Find them at the American Library of Indian Resources at Meany High School and in our AIRL Online Course Catalog. The song of the birds. Flett, Julie, P-2, 56L. Take a trip through each season with a young Cree girl and her elderly friend in this powerful picture book. No-No Makoons: Best friend used to be Quigley, Agim. Gr. 1-5, ATOS RL 3.5. CLASS SETS AVAILABLE! Educator Bonus Guide. The book of the first chapter in the series, Ojibwe girl JoJo is on a mission to make new friends, in addition to her cat Mimi, when she will lose her best friend, Fern. Water Monster Healer. New, Brian. Gr. 4-8, ATOS RL 4.7. One night lost in a desert in the Navajo Reserve, Nathan meets a water creature, beginning his quest to cure a mysterious disease that is invading the pond and threatening his family. Everything you wanted to know about Indians, but were too scared to ask: New readers publication. Treuer, Anton. Gr. 7-12, CLASSROOM SETS AVAILABLE! Treuer delves into the remnants of questions and answers faced by both non-locals and locals alike. What do we call the first people of this earth? What is the true story of Thanksgiving? Why do Indians have long hair? Readers gain insights into history, religion, identity, politics and more. Use “Native Americans and BIPOC” to be comprehensive and respectful of the unique sovereign status of recognized federal tribes.

Use Native Americans Equality Racore Racial equality is the condition that would be achieved if one is racial Tool for evaluating non-STI class materials.

Tool for evaluating non-STI class materials. You will find class level STIs and SPS Seattle Public Schools units, resources, and updates on Schoology. Access them all materials from the School of American Indian Studies Course (non-group).

SeeSaw links to the American Indian School and Study Site (our center with all links). November 2021 S M T W T F S 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30











