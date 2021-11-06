Vietnam aims to resume phased international flights from January





Passengers in face masks are checked at Noi Bai International Airport after the Vietnamese government allowed the reopening of several domestic air routes amid the coronavirus disease pandemic (COVID-19) in Hanoi, Vietnam, October 10, 2021. Photo taken on October 10, 2021. REUTERS / Nguyen Thinh Tien / Photo File

HANOI, Nov 5 (Reuters) – Vietnam plans to resume international trade flights with 15 countries from January next year, its aviation authority said on Friday, aiming for a full resumption by July. Vietnam imposed strict border controls at the start of the pandemic to keep out COVID-19, with some initial success, but this dealt a blow to its emerging tourism sector, which accounts for about 10% of gross domestic product. Foreign revenue in Vietnam fell to 3.8 million last year from 18 million in 2019, when tourism revenue was $ 31 billion, equivalent to 12% of GDP. The resumption plan will be in four phases, the first perhaps this quarter, focusing mainly on repatriating Vietnamese trapped by the pandemic and international tourists on government-approved trips to specific destinations. “From January next year, Vietnam will resume regular flights to 15 markets, seeing four flights a week for each end,” the civil aviation authority said in a statement. He said they would increase to seven a week and quarantine would be lifted for travelers holding vaccine passports. The plan, which is awaiting government approval, came as other Asian countries gradually eased restrictions on international travel, including nearby Thailand, which reopened more countries this week. The country is trying to speed up vaccinations against COVID-19, with only 38% of its 98 million people vaccinated so far. Edited by Martin Petty Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

