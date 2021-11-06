International
The teacher is no longer in Anacapa High School as the registered diatribe makes national news
A history teacher at Anacapa High School is no longer working on the Ventura campus following an investigation sparked by a video of classroom comments made by international news.
On Friday, Ventura Unified School District officials said the female history teacher was no longer working on site 100 S. Mills Road. Officials declined to say whether the teacher was still employed by the district.
The story erupted earlier this week when CBS Channel 2 in Los Angeles aired an exclusive story which included teacher audio telling students that Hunter Biden had “child porn on his laptop” and “had sex with his niece,” among other politically charged topics.
During the seven-minute recording, the teacher reportedly also discussed vaccines and told students Donald Trump was currently president, according to the broadcast.
The mother of the eighth-grader who recorded the session told the television station when her son got in the car after class, he was “very upset” and stated that he would never be vaccinated and would not take any more injections.
Then the boy reportedly asked, “Did you still know President Trump?” The mother told CBS reporter Joy Benedict.
The mother said the meeting damaged her and her husband’s relationship with their son, who reportedly told them, “Dad, the teachers know everything.”
The CBS story has been taken up by media nationwide and internationally and has attracted attention on social media.
The station did not mention the teacher’s name because she was not charged with a crime. The district did not disclose its name, citing staffing issues. The CBS segment has identified the mother, but The Star has not yet made direct contact with her and is not mentioning her name at this time.
For subscribers: Following the investigation, Oxnard College professor Michael Abram remains an employee of the VCCCD
Marieanne Quiroz, school district spokeswoman, said the census was shared with school administrators on the evening of Oct. 18. An investigation was launched immediately, she said.
Later that week, an administrative team from Anacapa High School reviewed the result, she said. The results came back shortly before the school closed for its one-week fall break on October 25th.
When the school resumed on Nov. 1, the same day the video was apparently aired on the television station, district authorities were in the process of taking appropriate action, Quiroz said. The investigation was conducted according to the guidelines of the collective agreement for teachers, Quiroz said.
A call to union representation for Anacapa high school teachers did not return immediately on Friday.
Quiroz said the district “does not forgive non-instructional discussion” that took place in the classroom and said officials are working “very closely” to make sure it does not happen again.
The teacher in question, she said, has “expressed deep regret for what happened.”
This story will be updated when new information becomes available.
This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: The teacher is no longer at Ventura School following comments made by national news
