The blockages have largely ended, but the lack of international students is affecting Australian businesses

Howin Chui has run nightclubs in Sydney for 10 years, but now describes the place as a “dead city”.

Sydney’s recent blockade has had a “very, very big” impact on its businesses, including China’s Ni Hao Bar, due to both a lack of customers and a lack of staff.

“Now we only have 20 staff in three countries,” Mr Chui, who is originally from Hong Kong, told ABC.

This means that it is now all hands on deck.

“All my business partners and their partners, I mean their girlfriends and wives, are all helping.”

The federal budget projects the closure of COVID borders caused the first drop in migration since 1946, with overseas migration falling sharply and a net outflow of 71,600 people during 2020-21, exacerbating existing job shortages in Australia.

Prior to the pandemic, the countries of Mr. Chui hired many international students and other temporary migrants to care for the bustling Chinese city of Sydney.

More than half of the staff at his Hong Kong-style Kowloon café were international students from China, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and South Korea.

“It’s really hard to survive this time and it’s an issue for the whole hospitality industry,” he said.

Mr Chui wants to see Australia allow more students and workers abroad to return not only to ease the pressure on his businesses, but also to “save the city”.

“It’s a dead city,” he said. We got a lot of racist comments at first [wave last year] like, ‘The Chinese brought us the virus,’ he said.

Mr Chui urges people to return to Chinatown after the blockade. ( supply )

“But this time, without people visiting the city, we are losing Chinatown.

“Golden Century was gone, and this time Marigold is gone,” he said, referring to the long-running restaurant closure.

“One of the most important messages I want to tell everyone is that if they do not want to lose Chinatown, they must come and support us.”

‘I feel defeated’

Misniarti Darudoyo employed three staff for the morning shift at her restaurant and three others overnight.

Now she is up to one person per shift.

Her Dapur Indo restaurant has always relied on international students to fill casual positions and Indonesian clients to eat its authentic cuisine from their homeland.

Ms. Darudoyosa says she had to compete with other industries to retain her staff when the closure ended in Victoria. ( supply )

But the closure of Australia’s borders in March 2020 which has seenthe number of international students is decliningfrom 756,656 in 2019 to 552,491 in August 2021 has badly affected its Springvale restaurant.

“Our casual staff who usually work for us is now absorbed by other industries like manufacturing and agriculture,” she told ABC.

She said her location in Springvale was surrounded by factories and a short distance from farms and plantations, and that industries looking for manual labor had no staff.

“So it’s like we’re fighting for workers now and I feel defeated.”

Tens of thousands of international students are waiting to arrive in Australia to start or resume their studies, but many are worried about what life will look like once they land.

Hundreds of them will be welcomed back to NSW before the end of the year, while their return to Queensland early next year looks set to boost sectors that have struggled with labor shortages.

Dapur Indo is frequented by Indonesian students who want to enjoy home. ( supply )

Ms. Darudoyo does not blame the staff for choosing new jobs because she said she could not offer more hours like other industries.

The lack of staff has forced Ms. Darudoyo to reduce the working hours of her restaurant.even the institutions around it are being fed again after the blockade is over.

“I have also reduced the days from seven to five. When it is a quiet day, I tell the staff to close earlier,” she said.

“I told them if it’s too much already, just call it one day. Don’t force yourself.”

Ms Darudoyo said she was “pleased” by the news that international students would be returning soon.

“I hope my staff will remain loyal while I’m waiting,” she said.

Couriers are in demand

The remittance network has been overloaded in recent months by growing demand caused by COVID blockages.

Adhi Sappareng, human resources manager at the Sydney-based transport company SOS Couriers, said their company had recruited workers from a variety of backgrounds, including international students.

“Our headquarters are in Sydney and we have about 700 people a day working as couriers for the New South Wales area,” he said.

“About 300 of them are from Indonesia and mostly international students.”

Mr Sappareng says the courier company is looking for more workers, including international students. ( supply )

The company has expanded its operations to several states including South Australia, Western Australia and most recently Victoria.

“In Victoria and WA we still have challenges in finding workers now,” Mr Sappareng said.

He said even in Sydney there was always more work than people willing to work during the pandemic.

“The need for couriers during the pandemic is even greater, while those who want to work are very limited.”

Students are a ‘valuable workforce’

Oscar Black Shao Ong, president of the International Student Council Australia (CISA), said students have made significant contributions to the Australian economy.

“Not only that, but they also spent a lot of money during their time in Australia,” he said.

Mr Ong says more needs to be done to protect international students from exploitation. ( supply )

“At the same time, they work and contribute to the hospitality industry,” he said, adding that many of them have also worked as delivery drivers.

“They are not only consuming, but also providing a valuable workforce for the Australian economy, especially during the pandemic.”

He said his organization was aware that many international students were being exploited by their employers.

“I think more needs to be done about workplace exploitation, we need more action like in-country checks because a lot of international students are less paid,” he said.

He added that the government should “definitely” look at the mental health and well-being of international students.

“The government is doing things in terms of informing international students, but I just do not think it is being done,” he said. Ongsaid.

“Maybe the government should work harder on the employers’ side.”

The crisis of work in hospitality and retail is expected

Wei Li from the University of Sydney School of Business said the casual industries like hospitality and retail had relied heavily on international students and temporary visa holders for many years.

DrLi says international students and temporary visa holders make a significant contribution to Australia’s economy. ( supply )

“During the blockade and border restrictions, the lack of international manpower was less problematic, as hospitality and retail were among the hardest hit by COVID-19,” Dr Li said.

“With the easing of blockages and border restrictions and consumers eager to spend, many hospitality and retail businesses will now experience a work crisis.

“The hospitality and retail industries need to look at ways and means to attract local staff and increase efficiency.”

Dr Lisa said it could be a slow process, noting that NSW will allow 250 international students to return every two weeks from the beginning of next month.

She said the government is likely to look at raising those figures in the first half of next year, before considering the chances of a full return of international students in the second half of 2022.

“The return of international students and temporary visa holders to these sectors will take time,” she said.