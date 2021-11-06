COVID-19 in NYC: International Travelers Returning to New York City Starting November 8





NEW YORK – The streets of New York City are expected to once again be filled with international visitors as the United States opens its borders to vaccinated visitors starting Monday, November 8th. “When we first opened, the neighborhood felt surprisingly calm,” said Joe Allen restaurant manager Kevin Albert. The famous Hell’s Kitchen restaurant has returned to the service of the crowd in front of the theater, but can hardly wait for the return of international tourists. “When everyone comes back, there is an energy you can not deny,” Albert said. New York City is slowly reopening and the tourism industry sees this as a big step. According to Chris Heywood of New York City and Company, “It will be a milestone in our economic and tourism recovery for New York City.” This is because these tourists bring not only energy to the city, but their portfolio. “This is the segment of visitors that tends to stay longer and spend more,” Heywood said. This spending power seems appealing to restaurants and hotels in distress. NYC mandates COVID vaccine trials to enter restaurants, venues, indoor gyms

“To have people coming back from Europe and around the globe to eat in our restaurants and drink in our bars is extraordinary,” said New York City Hospitality Alliance CEO Andrew Rigie. The New York City Hotels Association said about 100 of its hotels remained closed, but president and CEO Vijay Dandapani said that with the combination of international return travel and the upcoming holiday season, he is optimistic. “The city is ready for business in terms of hotels. We have staff, we have protocols, we have security “, said Dandapani. According to officials, travelers will need to show proof of vaccination and a negative test for COVID-19 before they arrive. Once in New York, visitors will need to follow the same COVID-19 safety protocols as New Yorkers. This means showing vaccination cards in restaurants and indoors.



Close Modal



Suggest a correction Suggest a correction

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pix11.com/news/coronavirus/international-travelers-returning-to-nyc-next-week-as-restrictions-lift/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos