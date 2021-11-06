



HONG KONG, 5 November 2021 / PRNewswire / – Goodbaby International Holdings Limited (“Goodbaby International” or “Company”, HKEX stock code: 1086, together with its subsidiaries, “GROUP“), a worldwide leading parent products company, today announced its unaudited revenue performance for the nine months completed September 30, 2021 (“PeriodThe group recorded revenues of approx HK 7,112.0 million, representing an increase of 19.5% from year to year (annual) (14.3% increase in a constant foreign exchange base). During the period, CYBEX The brand continued its positive momentum of revenue growth, reaching an annual growth of 36.1% (30.3% growth based on constant currency) and continued to gain market share in all major geographical regions. This was driven mainly by its strong brand position and product portfolio in both car seats and wheeled goods strengthened by the launches of innovative products. Continuous expansion of national distribution in existing and emerging markets, improved global operational management and supply chain are also key contributors to CYBEX’s sustainable growth. These positive achievements were partially offset by the delayed delivery of orders to customers due to lack of logistical capacity and cost factors, and sporadic business interruptions in the EMEA, North America and parts of Asia caused by persistent instabilities from coronavirus disease 2019 (“COVID-19”). gbThe brand recorded a projected temporary decline in revenue as a result of the continued rationalization of all major distribution channels, the continuing decline in the birth rate and less offline traffic, and consumer confidence caused by COVID intermittent blockages. -19 on the gb key. China market. The group expects rationalization to continue until 2022 to lay a solid foundation for the long-term sustainable development of the business, which has been proven from the very positive moment in the new generation of new open retail stores. gb continued to modernize and improve its overall brand image and invest resources towards product development and innovation in both sustainable and non-sustainable products. EvenfloThe brand recorded an increase of 12.9% (11.9% on a constant currency basis) in revenue growth during the period, which was mainly influenced by strong consumer acceptance for the launch of new products. As revenue momentum continued to be mitigated by product availability challenges resulting from global logistics capacity disruptions and cost factors, increased supply chain correction initiatives spurred recorded growth and facilitated the growth of its market share. The Group is encouraged by the brand potential while remaining cautious about the ongoing impacts from COVID-19 and the ongoing global supply winds. The Blue Chip business recorded a significant revenue growth of 42.5% per annum (36.7% increase based on constant currency) during the period. The impressive revenue growth was driven mainly by the increase in orders from its customers as their respective markets continue to recover from the impacts of COVID-19. The Group continued to provide robust and value-oriented solutions to its key customers and accordingly, its Blue Chip business remained stable and sound. During the period, Group income from other businesses, including tactical brands, increased by approximately 5.5% per annum (1.0% increase based on constant currency). The growth was mainly driven by the overall recovery of the business climate from the limitations of COVID-19 from the previous period, offset by the continued planned rationalization of the respective product portfolio. CEO of Goodbaby International z. Martin Posconcluded, “Ongoing challenges regarding the cost, service and availability of global logistics supply chain networks have further disrupted the global business environment already hit by the continuing impacts of COVID-19. We remain very focused on controlling what we can check to deliver positive performance and navigate the unprecedented supply chain environment and macro issues, including inflationary pressures.We expect the overall business environment to remain challenging for the rest of the year at continued cost While we remain vigilant during these challenges, we are encouraged by the Group ‘s ability to continue to gain market share primarily through continuous product innovation and adequate inventory supply. implement the necessary actions to maintain its short-term and long-term objectives ata. “ For more details, please refer to the announcement:

https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2021/1105/2021110500423.pdf About Goodbaby International Holdings Limited Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd. is a world leading company of parenting products. The group serves millions of families worldwide through the design, research and development, production, marketing and sales of child restraints, strollers, clothing and home textiles, food, nursing and personal care products, beds, bicycles and tricycles and other. baby products. BURIMI Goodbaby International Holdings Limited

