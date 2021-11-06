International influx pushes Lee Academy undefeated race to state football final for boys

Randy Harris was expecting to introduce a solid boys soccer team to Lee Academy this fall, but perhaps not a team capable of capturing the first regional school championship in the sport.

But the veteran Pandas coach also did not anticipate having the same lineup he could use during the teams ’unbeaten run towards the North D Class title and a place in Saturday’s state final at 5:30 p.m. against North Yarmouth Academy in Gehrig. T. Johnson Athletic. The complex at Presque Isle High School.

The Lees list includes seven players from a group of 30 international students attending school this year as they originally planned to study abroad in other countries only to remain looking for new destinations due to border closures and other concerns COVID-19.

A long-standing relationship between Penobscot County North School and the Educatius Group – an organization with recruitment offices in nine countries working with about 200 public, private, and boarding schools in the United States – led students to attend Lee Academy.

Collaborating with Lee Academy during these troubled times has allowed us to provide an excellent solution for our students who were unable to go to their original destination, introduce students of more nationality to the Lee Academy student body and assist in balancing students they would normally welcome. Asia, said Carla Kearns, vice president of marketing and communications for Educatius Group.

Harris first learned about the expected influx of new boarding students at Lee in late June, but had no idea this could affect the school football team.

I did not know if it would be 30 girls or 30 boys or what the composition of the group would be, he said. It was not like they wanted the Lee Academy because it was a football power. They were just trying to get to a school.

Harris – also Lees’s sports administrator – began asking questions of some international students upon their arrival in Maine if the school had a football program and while pre-season practices had already begun, he invited them to join the team.

They did not even know we had a football team until they got here, but soon after that a few others came in and before it ended we had a good group that wanted to play, he said.

For many of the international students who have joined the Lee boys football list, the inter-school game represents a different kind of competition from what they experience in their home countries.

Joining football [and other sports] teams is such an important experience for exchange students, Kearns said. In most countries, high schools do not have the same sports teams [or clubs, pep rallies and arts programs] outside the classroom that American schools do. Students can only play sports at an outdoor club. Playing with classmates and experiencing the spirit of school games is truly unique and something that helps international students easily integrate with new American friends.

Additions to Lees’ original 13-man squad have added an in-depth quality that Harris said has been one of the keys to his team’s success this fall.

I have never seen a team in such a short time be formed together like this team, he said. They are so unselfish with the ball. They always try to give someone else a better kick.

The Pandas have beaten their opponent 123-18 as they set their 18-0 record so far this season with Ethen Allard, Pedro Anselmo and Luis Soto sharing the lead with approximately 15 goals each.

Team Eli and Finn Knowles with Cayo Navaes and Eray Bahcekapili in midfield, while youngster Nick Allard – the teams’ top scorer in the last two years – has played a key role this autumn at the end of the defense, where he is joined by Vince Barrades and Niccollo . Ballet opposite goalkeeper Andrew Scott.

We were really strong on defense and that allowed our third midfielder to attack all the time on offense. Even our third forward is really good, Harris said. I just think the fact that we were so balanced and that we have so many good players on the field means we can take a few chances on offense, especially at the front, and we know if something happens because we turn it around and we do not have enough numbers behind the ball. be okay.

The Pandas also boast two super signatories in Kutay Erturk and Joel Gerlach, who scored the winning goal with 31.4 seconds remaining in the second extra of their 1-0 win over the Wisdom of Saint Agatha in the North D Class final.

The kids know they had to fight to beat Wisdom, so they should know that the same attitude and the same effort will have to go on Saturday to give us a chance to win our first state championship, he said Harris.

