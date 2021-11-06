The US will lift all travel restrictions for fully vaccinated foreign nationals from November 8th





Fully vaccinated travelers will be required to show a negative pre-departure test taken within three days of traveling to the US before boarding, a statement said.



The US decided to lift all restrictions on fully vaccinated international travelers, including from India, from November 8, but they will have to show evidence of a negative coronavirus test before boarding a flight home, according to a statement. official. Travel instructions included protocols about testing. To further strengthen protection, unvaccinated travelers whether U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents (LPRs) or the small number of currently unvaccinated foreign nationals admitted will need to be tested within one day of departure. Read also: Travel to the US is allowed for foreigners vaccinated from November 8th And fully vaccinated travelers will be required to show a negative pre-departure test, taken within three days of traveling to the US before boarding, the statement said. Unvaccinated juveniles will need to be tested at the same time as adults with whom they travel three days with vaccinated adults and one day with unvaccinated adults, he said. According to the statement, passengers will need to indicate their vaccination status and airlines will need to match their name and date of birth to confirm that the passenger is the same person reflected in the vaccination certificate; determine that the record was issued by an official source (eg, public health agency, government agency) at the vaccination site, and review essential information to determine if the passenger meets the CDC definition of fully vaccinated, such as vaccine product, number of vaccine doses received, date (s) of administration, place (eg, vaccination clinic, health care institution) of vaccination. Airlines should deny boarding to passengers who do not meet these requirements or those who test positive for COVID-19, he said. Read also: US issues vaccine-based entry rules for air travel The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has determined that for travel purposes in the United States, vaccines accepted will include Listed Emergency Use (EUL) vaccines approved or authorized by the FDA and the World Health Organization (WHO). WHO). The U.S. travel industry has demanded that President Biden lift the ban.

