Coronavirus in Oregon: 19 new deaths and 1,141 new cases
The Oregon Health Authority announced Friday 19 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,141 new cases.
The agency said that with vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 beginning to be administered this week, the modeling forecast from the University of Oregon Health and Science shows a potential reduction in the spread of the virus.
The report predicts that if 60% of qualified young children are vaccinated, it will reduce the overall percentage of oregano susceptible to infection from 23% by October 26 to 20%.
Where are the new cases by county: Baker (3), Benton (18), Clackamas (85), Clatsop (3), Columbia (20), Coos (20), Crook (16), Curry (2), Deschutes (118), Douglas (41), Gilliam (2), Grant (15), Harney (11), Hood River (5), Jackson (53), Jefferson (22), Josephine (17), Klamath (39), Lake (4), Lane (84) , Lincoln (11), Linn (58), Malheur (11), Marion (108), Morrow (1), Multnomah (131), Polk (23), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (35), Union (14) , Wallowa (4), Wasco (9), Washington (110), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (43).
Who died: Oregon Death 4,544 is an 82-year-old Morrow County man who tested positive on Aug. 11 and died Aug. 15 at his residence.
Oregon Death 4,545 is a 92-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on August 1 and died Oct. 11 at Salem Hospital.
Oregon’s 4,546th death is an 81-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 21 and died Oct. 6 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center.
Oregon’s 4547th death is an 86-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive on Sept. 7 and died Sept. 22 at her residence.
Death Oregon 4,548 is a 54-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on Sept. 5 and died Sept. 20 at Portland VA Medical Center.
Oregon’s 4549th death is a 91-year-old man from Douglas County who came out positive on Sept. 18 and died Sept. 26 at his residence.
Oregon’s 4550th death is an 84-year-old Marion County man who died July 14 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause or significant condition contributing to his death.
Death in Oregon 4,551 is a 97-year-old woman from Lane County, who tested positive on Oct. 25 and died Oct. 31 at her residence.
Death Oregon 4,552 is a 66-year-old Marion County woman who died Nov. 7, 2020, at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 as a significant cause or condition contributing to her death.
The Oregon-linked 4,553 death is a 56-year-old Jackson County man from whom he tested positive on Oct. 10 and died Nov. 3 at Providence Medford Medical Center.
Oregon’s 4554th death is an 84-year-old man from Douglas County who came out positive on Aug. 20 and died Nov. 3 at his residence.
Oregon’s 4555th death is a 67-year-old woman from Crook County, who died Feb. 1 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 as a significant cause or condition contributing to her death.
Oregon Death 4,556 is a 74-year-old Yamhill County man who tested positive on Oct. 4 and died Nov. 2 at his residence.
Oregon’s 4557th death is an 86-year-old Washington man who died Jan. 1 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause or significant condition contributing to his death.
Oregon’s 4,558th death is an 85-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Oct. 13 and died Oct. 29 at St. Louis Medical Center. Michael in Silverdale, Washington.
Death Oregon 4,559 is a 79-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Oct. 6 and died Oct. 31 at Providence St. Louis Medical Center. Vincent.
Oregon’s 4560th death is a 36-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Sept. 14 and died Oct. 28 at Providence Portland Medical Center.
Death Oregon 4,561 is a 52-year-old man from Tillamook County who tested positive on Aug. 20 and died Aug. 26 at St. Louis Medical Center. Lukes Boise in Boise, Idaho.
Death Oregon 4,562 is a 69-year-old Polk County woman who tested positive on Oct. 19 and died Nov. 3 at Salem Hospital.
All those who died or had underlying disease or the presence of underlying conditions are still under investigation.
Hospital admissions: 533 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been hospitalized, an increase from Thursday. That includes 138 people in intensive care, 15 more as of Thursday.
Vaccine: 2,960 people have been reported newly vaccinated since Thursday.
Since it started: Oregon reported 372,137 confirmed or suspected infections and 4,562 deaths, among the lowest per capita numbers in the country. To date, the state has reported 5,620,415 doses of administered vaccines, fully vaccinating 2,620,993 persons and partially vaccinating 207,266 persons.
To see more data and trends, visit https://projects.oregonlive.com/coronavirus/
– Ted Sickinger; [email protected]; 503-221-8505; @tedsickinger
