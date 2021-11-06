The UN human rights body agrees to monitor Sudan’s violations





GENEVA, Nov 5 (Reuters) – The United Nations Human Rights Council on Friday adopted a British-led resolution on Sudan condemning the military coup and appointing an expert to monitor alleged human rights violations. . The resolution agreed at an urgent session in Geneva means that an expert will be appointed to monitor the situation on the ground and prepare a written report by mid-2022. Some members, including China and Russia, stayed away. consensus, but did not call a vote. “This afternoon, we stand side by side with the courageous people of Sudan who have demonstrated millions in the streets of their country in defense of their democracy and fundamental rights,” said British Ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva Simon. Manley told the Council. At the same session, senior UN human rights official Michelle Bachelet called on Sudanese military leaders to withdraw and end the deadly use of force, which she said has killed at least 13 people so far. civilians. “I call on Sudan’s military leaders and their supporters to withdraw in order to allow the country to return to the path of progress towards institutional and legal reforms,” ​​she said. Bachelet said the release of politicians, journalists and protesters was “essential for a comprehensive dialogue and a speedy return to civilian rule” in remarks made extensively by 47 council members. The United Nations is seeking an end to the political crisis following the coup through talks between Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, who was placed under house arrest, and the coup leaders. Read more Germany’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Katharina Stasch, said the resolution, also prepared by Germany, Norway and the United States, marked “an important step in securing accountability for human rights violations committed.” US envoy Robert Riley vowed to continue “full efforts” to support democratic aspirations in Sudan. Sudan’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Ali Ibn Abi Talib Abdelrahman Mahmoud, a representative of the ousted government, attended and told Reuters in the margins that he supported the resolution. Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Toby Chopra, John Stonestreet, Jonathan Oatis, William Maclean Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

