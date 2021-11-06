We have been claiming for Taiwan for 72 years. It may not work anymore.

Recently a Republican The college student asked President Joe Biden during a town hall on CNN if he could vow to protect Taiwan from China. Yes, replied Biden. Anderson Cooper, who hosted the town hall, continued with Biden, asking: Are you saying the United States would come to Taiwan’s defense if China attacked? Yes, Biden said, we have a commitment to do that.

There are some problems with this. First, the US, in fact, does not have a commitment to do so. Second, the policy we have is deliberately vague, requiring the US, China and Taiwan to claim that some aspects of reality do not exist. Third, the longevity of this delicate situation may be coming to an end, but the most reasonable way of resolving it will always be opposed by America, as it would break the foundations of the worldwide American empire. In other words, the whole mortal is one of the most unsolvable in international relations, that is saying something. It is also a situation that is really scary, as it could lead to a major war between China and the US, both armed with nuclear weapons.

The old anti-landing barricades are positioned on a beach opposite China on the Taiwanese island of Little Kinmen, which at points stretches just a few miles from China, on April 20, 2018. Photo: Carl Court / Getty Images

Taiwan is one the island about 100 miles off the coast of China. It is small, barely larger than Maryland and only 0.4 percent the size of China. Its population of 23.5 million is only one-sixtieth of China’s 1.4 billion inhabitants. So it’s just a tiny particle in China’s big shadow. Ten thousand years ago, Taiwan was literally part of mainland China, until sea level rose and interrupted it. About 6000 years ago, it was settled by someone, probably farmers from the mainland. During the 1600s, both the Dutch and the Spaniards attempted to colonize the island, with little success. In 1683, the Qing dynasty of China formally annexed it. But in 1895, the Qing Dynasty was forced to hand over Taiwan to Japan after China was defeated in the First Sino-Japanese War. Japan gladly engaged in the colonialism of settlers similar to the European genre, encouraging industrialization while carrying out dizzying massacres of the indigenous population of the islands. When Imperial Japan proclaimed the Jolly Sphere of East Asia Common Prosperity in 1940, Taiwan was a key part of it.

After the end of World War II and the total defeat of Japan, it was understandable for Chinese leaders and the Chinese population in general to believe that Taiwan was part of China and should return to it. President Franklin D. Roosevelt and UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill had made it clear stated in 1943 that all the territories that Japan has stolen from the Chinese, like Manchuria, Formosa. [an alternate name for Taiwan], and Pescadores will be restored. However, there was a problem: Who was actually in charge of China? Who would return Taiwan? The Qing Dynasty was overthrown in 1912 by a revolution that established the Republic of China. But within 15 years, an intermittent civil war had broken out between the forces of the Republic of China and the Chinese communists. After both sides put things on hold during World War II, the Communists won in 1949, took control of the continent, and established the People’s Republic of China, or PRC. At that moment, in a decision that still resonates to this day, ROC forces withdrew to Taiwan and took control. This is where the US comes in. There were strong accusations from the American right that the secret communists of the Truman administration had lost China, suggesting that China somehow belonged to the US. The links between the American right and the ROC were both political and emotional. For example, the chief of the CIA station in Guatemala in 1954, who led the coup to overthrow the democratically elected government, was close friends with the wife of Chiang Kai-shek, the dictatorial leader of the ROC. The ancestral home of CIA officers, a former plantation on the east coast of Marylands, was decorated with sketches by Madame Kai-sheks. The Conservatives of that time are the direct ancestors of the neoconservatives of the last few decades. Both groupsused high hyperbole for our love of democracy and the moral need to liberate suffering foreigners in the service of the goals of the right. The US left often mentions a 1948 State Department plan document as a sign of American infidelity look at these insiders who oppose people who care about human rights! when it was actually written by the famous diplomat George Kennan against the false human rights rhetoric of the American right: We must stop talking about vague and unrealistic objectives for the Far East such as human rights, raising living standards and democratization. The day is not far when we will have to deal with direct concepts of power. The less we are hindered by idealistic slogans, the better. In particular, the document advises that our objectives for the immediate immediate period should be to liquidate as soon as possible our precarious commitments in China and to recover, in the face of that country, a position of detachment and freedom of action. In other words, realists like Kennan believed that we should not commit to supporting ROC forces. This stalemate on all sides has lasted mainly since then, with changes in the imagination of all involved. Chiang Kai-shek claimed for years that he was the true leader of China and would go to the marshal forces to retake the continent. The KPRC continues to claim that Taiwan is part of China even though at this point it is clearly its nation, while it is also willing to continue the status quo as long as Taiwan does not formally declare independence.

Since 1978, we have claimed that Taiwan is not a sovereign nation, while also not recognizing China’s claims to sovereignty over the island.

The United Nations, under strong U.S. pressure, claimed until 1971 that the ROC was the legitimate government of all of China and therefore controlled China’s vote in the UN Security Council. (That year, the UN General Assembly adopted the famous Resolution 2758, which recognized the PRC as “China’s only legitimate representative to the United Nations.”) The United States claimed until 1978 that the ROC was actually China, when we changed and recognized the PRC as China’s only legal government. Since then, we have claimed that Taiwan is not a sovereign nation, while also not recognizing China’s claims to sovereignty over the island. While the US repealed a defense treaty between Taiwan and the US in 1980, Biden is not the first president since to claim that perhaps such a type still exists. In 2001, when President George W. Bush was asked if the US had an obligation to protect Taiwan from Chinese attacks, he replied yes, we do and that America would do whatever it took to help Taiwan defend itself. The Biden and Bush facts had to quickly reverse their statements, stressing that US policy had not changed. This policy, codified in the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, simply states that the United States “will consider any attempt to determine Taiwan’s future by means other than peaceful.” [to be] with great concern to the United States that it could mean all or nothing.

Pro-independence demonstrations took place in Taipei, Taiwan, during the March 1996 elections. Photo: Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images